Linkin Park still have unreleased material featuring Chester Bennington

One more Linkin Park song features the late Chester Bennington. Picture: Press/Jim Minchin

Mike Shinoda has explained that the band still have a track called Friendly Fire, which features the vocals of their late frontman, but it might be a long wait for fans to hear it.

Linkin Park have revealed that they have an unreleased track entitled Friendly Fire featuring Chester Bennington.

Apart from their special event which celebrated the life of their late frontman, the Numb outfit have been been on hiatus since the tragic loss of Bennington to suicide in July 2017.

The band have had various discussions about a return to music as a band, but now it's been revealed they still have unreleased material with Bennington, which was an off-cut from their 2017 One More Light album.

As reported by Alt Press, during a Twitch stream, band co-founder Mike Shinoda said: "There was a song, a One More Light song..."

He explained: "We mixed more than [are on] the finished album and we mixed a couple other songs just to see if one of them would make the cut or whatever. [Or] if we could use it for a B-side and it was Friendly Fire."

However, fans hoping to hear the track soon, may be sorely disappointed as Shinoda added: "You literally are going to have to wait years to hear that song FYI".

Meanwhile, Linkin Park have recently revealed that they are "working up ideas" for new music.

On an episode of the Dan Really Likes Wine live-stream, bassist Dave Farrell said: "For us, with the band, we've been kinda writing and doing that before this all started.

"So casually at this point, we're doing Zoom meetings to eat lunch together and say, 'Hi'.

"But we're not able to get together and write or do that whole bit."So [we're] working at home a little bit, working up ideas."

He added: "I've been playing a lot of drums, just to do something new - I've been doing that for the last year, year and a half, and purposely making as much noise as possible to create my own space in the house."

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk