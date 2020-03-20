LISTEN: Chester Bennington’s isolated vocals are incredible
20 March 2020, 16:53
20 March would have been the birthday of the late Linkin Park frontman. Remember him this way.
The world lost a huge talent in 2017 when Chester Bennington took his own life in July 2017. He was just 41.
This video shows the Linkin Park singer in the studio in 2016, recording the vocals to the song Heavy, which was featured on their seventh album One More Light. The single featured a duet between Bennington and pop star Kiiara.
Chester’s vocal is simply spine-chilling, stripped back and honest.
The singer and songwriter with the US band battled with drink and drugs over the years and he had started writing lyrics and poetry to cope with sexual abuse that took place in his childhood.
He told The Guardian in 2011: "I remember that stuff happening to me at that stage and even thinking about it now makes me want to cry. My God, no wonder I became a drug addict. No wonder I just went completely insane for a little while."
The pain and anguish found their way into his lyrics, and it was this brutal honesty that made the band’s music so appealing to millions.
RIP Chester Bennington 1976-2017
If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:
The Samaritans
Tel: 116 123
samaritans.org
Mind
MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393
mind.org.uk
Papyrus
HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141
papyrus-uk.org
CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)
Helpline: 0800 58 58 58
thecalmzone.net
Maytree
Tel: 020 7263 7070
maytree.org.uk