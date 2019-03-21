VIDEO: Watch Lily Allen's impression of Liam Gallagher

The LDN singer appeared on the Big Narstie show, where she detailed joining the Mile High Club with the Oasis rocker, then was asked to impersonate him.

Lily Allen has demonstrated her best Liam Gallagher impression.

The Alright Still singer appeared on The Big Narstie Show recently, and she was tasked with providing random impressions of celebrities on the spot, including the former Oasis frontman, who she detailed sleeping with on a plane.

Watch her impression in a clip above, courtesy of Channel 4, in which she said: "D'you fancy coming to the toilet with us, or what?"

We won't actually mention that saying "our kid" means she would be his sister...

Lily Allen and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images + PYMCA / Getty Images

In the same show, the Apples singer was asked whether the pair had a brief fling before joining the Mile High Club, to which Allen answered bashfully: "It was a seven hour thing".

She explained: "You know, we met in the lounge before we got on the plane and you know, got quite drunk and then... yeah"

Asked who approached who first, the Apple singer joked: "It was a Champagne Supernova in the sky!"

Watch her discuss how she came to have sex with Liam Gallagher on a flight below:

Lily Allen was also asked about her Twitter spat with Katie Hopkins, in which the controversial TV personality called her a "hooker," and she hit back by referring to her brain surgery.

Watch Allen talk about their war of words below:

