Lily Allen to make West End debut in supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story

By Jenny Mensah

The LDN singer will act alongside Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and EastEnders star Jake Wood in the play, where she stars as a woman who thinks her house is haunted.

Lily Allen is set to make her theatre debut this year.

The songwriter will go from entertaining the crowds at gigs and festival stages to treading the boards at the Noël Coward Theatre for a new Danny Robins-written production entitled 2:22 - A Ghost Story.

Staring alongside the likes of Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and EastEnders star Jake Wood in the supernatural thriller, Allen will play the role of Jenny - a woman who believes her home is haunted.

Taking to Twitter, the LDN singer wrote: "Well this is all very new and exciting ! Come see my theatre debut from Aug - Oct!"

Well this is all very new and exciting ! Come see my theatre debut from Aug - Oct ! For tickets click here https://t.co/OSdDBlCo0l pic.twitter.com/seKZbeeE5G — LILYALLEN2.0 (@lilyallen) June 9, 2021

Lily Allen said of the news: "I am so excited about getting to work on this play. The live performance aspect of my career has always been the most thrilling part for me, connecting with a group of individuals and the spontaneity of whatever happens on the night.

"I feel that stepping into this play is an exciting natural extension of that and affords me the best of all worlds. I get to explore mature subject matter, be a woman with a real point of view and show the West End audiences how much I love live performance and being in front of an audience."

Danny Robins added: "I'm thrilled to be making my West End debut with this jaw-dropping cast and Matthew, one of the most exciting directors in British theatre. Anyone who's heard The Battersea Poltergeist will know my fascination with the question "do ghosts exist?", so 2:22 has been a labour of love, exploring the clash between belief and scepticism through a couple's relationship."

Allen added that the play is a "brilliant investigation into the ghosts that haunt us and the hows and whys they come to be".

The play opens on 3 August with tickets available at 222aghoststory.com.

Lily Allen's foray into acting may have been inspired by her beau David Harbour, who she tied the knot with in September 2020.

The singer and the Stranger Things star shared snaps of their big day, which saw them getting hitched in Las Vegas with an Elvis impersonator, Allen in a vintage dress and the pair enjoying IN-N-OUT burgers after the ceremony.

Harbour recently revealed the moment he realised he had to marry Lily Allen after he had a conversation with her daughters Ethel (nine) and Marnie (eight).

“We were riding around the beginning of the pandemic and we were riding bikes out in the country trying to figure out what we were gonna do for the next year or however long it was going to take,” he told Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"And the little one was riding along and she was going like, ‘David, dad, David, dad’. Because the D got her confused. And the older one got very upset with that, which I understand. She was like, ‘He’s not our dad!’

“And then the younger one was like, ‘Well what is he? He’s kind of our dad.’ She’s like, ‘No he’s not, he’s our stepdad.’ And she goes, ‘What is he?’ And she goes, ‘He’s just some guy in our lives!’“I was like, I need to marry this woman,” Harbour continued.

"Because the emotional fallout… That’s one of my favourite things I’ve ever been called. ‘Just some guy in our lives.’"

When asked how he's referred to now, he joked: "Still some guy in our lives."

