Lily Allen to release her own range of sex toys?

The LDN singer has reportedly revealed she's going into the "celeb sex toy market" while at Port Eliot Festival in Cornwall.

Lily Allen has hinted she's going to release her own range of sex toys for women.

According to NME, the Hard Out Here singer appeared at Port Eliot Festival in Cornwall, where she revealed to the crowd she'd be dipping her toy into the adult toy world.

“I probably shouldn’t talk about it,” she told the crowd. "I haven’t done a press release or anything like that. Orgasms are important, ladies, and I feel like the celeb sex toy market hasn’t been capitalised upon.”

It's not the first time Allen has been open about female sexuality, earlier this year revealing she joined the mile high club with none other than Liam Gallagher.

The Alright Still singer previously revealed the secret in her memoir, My Thoughts Exactly, and went on to detail the "seven hour fling" with the Oasis rocker on The Big Narstie Show.

Watch the clip of her :

She explained: "You know, we met in the lounge before we got on the plane and you know, got quite drunk and then... yeah"

Asked who approached who first, the Apple singer joked: "It was a Champagne Supernova in the sky!"

Lily Allen was then asked to do a selection of impersonations of famous stars, including none other than Liam Gallagher herself.

Watch her in action below:

