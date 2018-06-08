Lily Allen And Alex Turner Nearly Formed A Band

Lily Allen and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire/PA Images & Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

The LDN singer has revealed she even came up with a name for the project with the Arctic Monkeys rocker.

Lily Allen has revealed that she planned to form a group with Alex Turner called Rupert The Band.

While the 33-year-old singer has admitted she hasn't seen the Arctic Monkeys frontman "for a long time," she divulged that they were close to creating a side project.

Speaking to NME, the Not Fair singer revealed: "We were meant to do a band together once, called Rupert The Band, me and Alex Turner.

"I haven’t seen him for a long time. He lives in LA now. Avoiding tax," she joked.

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys played their first gig in four years last night (7 June), taking to the stage at the iconic Royal Albert Hall.

Playing the historic London building, the Sheffield rockers treated fans to a 20-track setlist, which included a career-spanning set and tracks from their new Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album.

Alex Turner and co surprised their fans at least twice on during the show, which was in aid of War Child UK, playing their From the Ritz to the Rubble track for the first time in seven years.

Watch a clip of the performance below in a video shared by Radio X's Dan O'Connell.

After previously debuting several of the tracks from their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album, the four-piece went on to give the record's opening track Star Treatment it's live debut.

See them perform the track below, also courtesy of Arctic Monkeys Japan:

LIVE DEBUT! // Arctic Monkeys - Star Treatment live @ Royal Albert Hall / London https://t.co/4MNoB4H6NA — Arctic Monkeys Japan (@ArcticMonkeysJP) June 7, 2018

Never one to disappoint, the band played I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor just before returning for their three-track encore.

Watch them play their classic anthem here in a video shared by Radio X's Dan O'Connell:

See Arctic Monkeys' Royal Albert Hall setlist:

1. Four Out of Five

2. Brianstorm

3. Crying Lightning

4. Do I Wanna Know?

5. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

6. 505

7. One Point Perspective

8. Do Me a Favour

9. Cornerstone

10. Knee Socks (Extended intro)

11. Arabella

12. Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

13. She Looks Like Fun (with Cameron Avery)

14. From the Ritz to the Rubble (First time live since 2011)

15. Pretty Visitors

16. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

17. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

Encore:

18. Star Treatment (Live debut)

19. The View From the Afternoon20. R U Mine?

