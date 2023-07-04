Kelly Osbourne & Slipknot's Sid Wilson share snap of son Sidney in adorable bat costume

Kelly Osbourne and Silpknot's Sid Wilson share baby snap. Picture: 1. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images 2. Instagram/Kelly Osbourne 3. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The couple posted what appears to be an early photo of their bundle of joy on their Instagram accounts last month.

Kelly Osbourne and Sidney Wilson debuted what appears to be an early picture their son Sidney last month.

The celeb and daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and the Slipknot turntablist welcomed a son into the world earlier this year and have since shared a full photo of their bundle of joy dressed up as a bat.

See the adorable snap, which they shared on their individual Instagram accounts without any caption, below:

The bat is of course a nod to her Black Sabbath legend father Ozzy Osbourne, who famously bit a bat's head off live on stage in 1982.

Osbourne has previously shared obscured snaps of her tot, one which covered his face with an emoji and the caption: "Baby Sidney and I just met the Easter bunny".

Kelly's mother Sharon Osbourne first let the cat out of the bag about Sidney's birth on topical news programme The Talk, where she confirmed that she had five grandchildren in total.

Quizzed about the latest addition to the family in January, and asked how Kelly and Sidney were doing, she said: "Just so great. So great. She won't let a picture go out of him."

She added: "And I'm so proud of her."

Watch Sharon Osbourne gush about the new bundle of joy in The Talk's clip below:

"When my son lets me, he doesn't let me do it too much because I spoil the kids too much and he has to deal with them when I drop them off!"@MrsSOsbourne opens up about life as a grandparent and says daughter Kelly and grandchild Sidney are doing "so great". pic.twitter.com/B50D246bto — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) January 3, 2023

Kelly first broke the news of her pregnancy last spring, telling her followers on Instagram: "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

