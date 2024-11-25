Kate Nash defends Butts For Tour Buses OnlyFans: "Honestly I'm such a legend for this"

The Foundations singer has taken to social media to share her thoughts on people feeling "sad" she has launched the campaign.

Kate Nash has responded to the reaction over her Butts 4 Tour Buses OnlyFans campaign.

Earlier this month, the singer-songwriter and actress revealed that she'd be joining the adult content sharing platform in order to support the costs of touring and pay her team a fair wage.

Sharing a poster, which showed off her derriere, the Foundations singer explained: "Touring makes losses not profits

Help me stay on tour, pay great wages & put on a high quality show by buying a piece of my arse or merch!"

She continued wryly: "Don't worry about streaming my music I'm good for the 0.003 of a penny".

The GLOW actress has since taken to social media to react to some of the takes on her decision, questioning those who feel "sad" over the move.

Sharing a post on instagram, the 37-year-old musician wrote: "Don’t be ‘sad’ that I started an onlyfans to fund my tours. It’s very empowering and selling pics of my arse is fun & funny, sex is fun & funny. Women being in control of their bodies is vital and something we should all be standing by & fighting for.”

"If you could remove shame & sadness from your perception of sex work you can help empower sex workers,” she continued.

“Is what I’m doing sex work? I’m not sure, you tell me but I love supporting sex workers especially when they are in control and setting their own boundaries. I am a SUPERFAN of women in charge of their bodies & sex lives & feminist porn creators."

After questioning users if they were sad that music has so little value she also theorised that her tour wouldn't have had as much attention without the campaign.

She questioned: "Are you sad music has little to no value? Would you be interviewing me or writing about me or talking about me if I had simply posted 'going on tour, the business is sh**, help me protect my employees & integrity of my show'. Would my tour be on the font page of Reddit 2 days in a row?"

Nash concluded: "My arse is shining a light on the problem. Honestly I'm such a legend for this."

Kate Nash isn't the only musician who has launched an OnlyFans lately.

Lily Allen also started an OnlyFans for her feet pics this year and when challenged about being "reduced" to posting on the platform, she had a few thoughts to share of her own.

It all began when the Sheezus singer shared a selection of her wares on X with the caption: "Haven't posted in a while but you can still check out the archive."

Haven't posted in a while but you can still check out the archive 🤓 pic.twitter.com/OsSgSMnVhm — Lily Allen (@lilyallen) October 25, 2024

When one user wrote: "Imagine being one of the biggest pop stars/musicians and then being reduced to this," the LDN singer quote tweeted the criticism and replied: "imagine being and artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet. don’t hate the player, hate the game. (sic)"

imagine being and artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet. don’t hate the player, hate the game. https://t.co/Fx7JAhPhV5 — Lily Allen (@lilyallen) October 25, 2024

