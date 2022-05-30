Stranger Things 4 sends Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill to top of iTunes chart

30 May 2022, 16:35 | Updated: 30 May 2022, 16:48

Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill artwork and Max in Stranger Things
Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill artwork and Max in Stranger Things. Picture: 1. Records / Alamy Stock Photo 2. Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

Kate Bush's 1985 single is a central part of the storyline for character Max in Stranger Things season 4 volume 1.

Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill has topped the iTunes chart thanks to Stranger Things.

The iconic 1985 track has witnessed a resurgence due to the Netflix series, sending it to the top of the iTunes charts.

It features prominently in season 4 volume 1 of the retro sci-fi series, playing a huge part in Max's storyline - the character played by Sadie Sink.

The song was originally entitled A Deal With God, but was changed by Bush's label out of concern it would be banned in religious countries.

Running Up That Hill joins a host of iconic songs on the Stranger Things 4 soundtrack so far, including Talking Heads' Psycho Killer, Dead or Alive's You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) and more.

Listen to the official Stranger Things Spotify playlist here:

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 soundtrack:

  • Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) - Bryce Miller/Allow Tracks Remix
  • Psycho Killer – Talking Heads
  • Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) – Kate Bush
  • You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) – Dead or Alive
  • California Dreaming - The Beach Boys
  • Chica Mejicanita – Mae Arnette
  • Play with Me – Extreme
  • Detroit Rock City – KISS
  • I Was a Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps
  • Pass the Dutchie – Musical Youth
  • Wipeout – The Surfaris
  • Object of My Desire – Starpoint
  • Rock Me Amadeus – The Gold Mix – Falco
  • Travelin’ Man – Ricky Nelson
  • Tarzan Boy – Baltimora
  • Dream a Little Dream of Me – Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald

