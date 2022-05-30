Stranger Things 4 sends Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill to top of iTunes chart
30 May 2022, 16:35 | Updated: 30 May 2022, 16:48
Kate Bush's 1985 single is a central part of the storyline for character Max in Stranger Things season 4 volume 1.
Listen to this article
Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill has topped the iTunes chart thanks to Stranger Things.
The iconic 1985 track has witnessed a resurgence due to the Netflix series, sending it to the top of the iTunes charts.
It features prominently in season 4 volume 1 of the retro sci-fi series, playing a huge part in Max's storyline - the character played by Sadie Sink.
The song was originally entitled A Deal With God, but was changed by Bush's label out of concern it would be banned in religious countries.
READ MORE - Stranger Things season 4 soundtrack: All the songs in every episode so far
Running Up That Hill joins a host of iconic songs on the Stranger Things 4 soundtrack so far, including Talking Heads' Psycho Killer, Dead or Alive's You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) and more.
Listen to the official Stranger Things Spotify playlist here:
Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 soundtrack:
- Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) - Bryce Miller/Allow Tracks Remix
- Psycho Killer – Talking Heads
- Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) – Kate Bush
- You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) – Dead or Alive
- California Dreaming - The Beach Boys
- Chica Mejicanita – Mae Arnette
- Play with Me – Extreme
- Detroit Rock City – KISS
- I Was a Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps
- Pass the Dutchie – Musical Youth
- Wipeout – The Surfaris
- Object of My Desire – Starpoint
- Rock Me Amadeus – The Gold Mix – Falco
- Travelin’ Man – Ricky Nelson
- Tarzan Boy – Baltimora
- Dream a Little Dream of Me – Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald
READ MORE: When is Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 released?