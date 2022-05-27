When is Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 released?

Stranger Things 4 Vol 1 returns to our screens this summer. Picture: Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

Stranger Things season 4 Volume 1 has finally been released this week, but when will we get to see Volume 2? Find out the date here and what we know so far.

Happy Stranger Things weekend!

This week, the long-awaited fourth season of the hit Netflix show was released and while the sci-fi drama give us everything we wanted and more, this time around it's set to be released in two volumes.

Talking about the decision, The Duffer brothers told Variety: "It is really more two seasons than one.

They aren't the only series to give us the two volume model, with the likes of Better Call Saul and the final season of Ozark also opting to be split into two parts.

So as fans of Stranger Things prepare to binge all of season 4 volume one this weekend, we ask: When is Stranger Things season 4 volume two released?

Find out here.

When does Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 come out on Netflix?

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 was released on 27th May 2022. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 release date:

Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 is set for release on 1st July 2022.

What time will Stranger Things 4 season 2 come out in the UK and US?

UK fans can expect Stranger Things 4 volume 2 to be released on 8am BST on Friday 1st July. US fans will see Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 to drop on Friday 1st July at 12am Pacific Time (PT).

Will there be a Stranger Things season 5?

Luckily it's good news. There is going to be a Stranger Things season 5, but unfortunately it will be the last.

What's on the Stranger Things soundtrack?

Listen to the soundtrack for Stranger Things season 4 so far:

