Journey announce 50th anniversary UK & Ireland dates for 2024

Journey will embark on UK & Irish dates this autumn. Picture: Mike Savoia/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Don't Stop Believin' rockers are headed to this side of the pond joined by special guest Cheap Tricks. Find out how to buy tickets.

Journey have announced a 50th anniversary tour for 2024.

The Don't Stop Believin' rockers will mark five decades together with dates which will bring them to this side of the pond, with special guests Cheap Trick.

The arena shows will kick off at Cardiff Utilita Arena on Wednesday 30th October and culminate in a date a The O2, London on Sunday 17th November.

Co-founder and lead guitarist Neal Schon said: "It's been too long since we've seen you all! We are all very excited to be coming back to the UK and playing with our good friends Cheap Trick, who I’ve known and played with since the 70s. It’s going to be a great party for all!"

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 1st March from 10am here, with the AEG presale available from Thursday 29th February at 10am. Fans can sign up for the presale here.

Journey's 2024 UK & Ireland dates. Picture: Press

Journey + Cheap Trick's 2024 UK & Ireland tour dates:

Wed 30th October Cardiff Utilita Arena

Thu 31st October Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sat 2nd November Glasgow OVO Hydro

Mon 4th November Belfast SSE Arena

Tue 5th November Dublin 3Arena

Fri 8th November Manchester AO Arena

Sat 9th November Leeds First Direct Arena

Mon 11th November Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Wed 13th November Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sat 16th November Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sun 17th November London The O2

Journey - Don't Stop Believin' (Live 1981: Escape Tour - 2022 HD Remaster)

How to buy Journey's 2024 UK & Ireland tickets:

Cheap Trick will join Journey on their UK and Ireland dates. Picture: Press

Who's supporting Journey on their UK & Ireland dates?