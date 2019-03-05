VIDEO: Johnny Vaughan pays tribute to "thoughtful" Keith Flint

Johnny Vaughan and the late Prodigy frontman Keith Flint. Picture: Radio X + Simone Joyner/Getty Images

The Radio X DJ has paid tribute to the late Prodigy frontman, who he called a "very very kind man" and an "original" icon.

Johnny Vaughan gave a heartfelt tribute to Keith Flint, after hearing the news of his tragic passing on Monday (4 March).

The Radio X DJ joined stars across the entertainment world in sharing his shock and sadness at reports The Prodigy star was found dead, aged 49, at his Essex home this week.

Watch his full tribute in our video below:

Vaughan, who portrayed the Firestarter singer for Global's Make Some Noise in 2016, began: "A while ago on Global, we did a charity day and as part of the Radio X thing I dressed up as Keith Flint."

He continued: "It was quite weird walking around the place dressed like that and just inhabiting that [character] for a while. It was quite a downer taking it all off. I felt like I could just do what I liked and maybe that says a bit about being Keith Flint..."

"He was a very very kind man," he added. "A really thoughtful bloke and there were a couple of times he stunned me with how thoughtful he was."

"He sent me a bottle of champagne, I hadn't even met him - just because he used to enjoy the Big Breakfast - when my first kid was born. And he always remembered things. You'd always get little notes from him - a really thoughtful man. I know a lot of people will say that. Just a really thoughtful man and a really complex person."

Johnny Vaughan as Keith Flint of The Prodigy. Picture: Global

READ MORE: Final photos of Keith Flint see Prodigy star in 5k run two days before death

He added: "And do you know know what? There's not many icons who had an original look. I mean we lost [David] Bowie who was capable of creating different looks, but nothing's ever looked like him and nothing's ever sounded like him.

"And what I like about it is it's consistent because no one ever was like him. He's not dressing up as anyone else."

Turning to the band and their music as a whole, the DJ gushed: "The Prodigy, they were more than a band. They were a happening every time they appeared. Everywhere he was was just happening and he was an amazing bloke and it's a really sad day."

"We are the less without him, you know. The world of music are the less."

He concluded: "Keith we shall miss you so much. I really hope there's this electromagnetic ether where souls float and drift and we hope you can pick up our wavelength out there, and see how much we miss and loved you.

"Take care matey."

READ MORE: The Prodigy, The Chemical Brothers & more pay tribute to Keith Flint

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives.

Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone?

Click here:

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/