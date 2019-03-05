Final photos of Keith Flint sees Prodigy star in 5k run two days before death

The Prodigy's Keith Flint in 2017. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

The final pictures of the Firestarter singer have emerged, which see him take part in a 5k run two days before he was found dead at his Essex home.

Images have emerged of Keith Flint, which were taken just two days before his tragic death.

The music and entertainment world was left shaken when The Prodigy star was found dead, aged just 49, in his home in Dunmow, Essex this Monday (4 March).

Now, the final images of the the star have been shared, seeing him take part in the 5k Chelmsford Central parkrun on Saturday 2 March, just two days after he'd died.

According to reports, the Firestarter singer had achieved a personal best time of 21:22.

See one of the final images taken of Flint below:

Final images of The Prodigy's Keith Flint as he runs the Chemsford Central parkrun. Picture: PA Images

Organisers of the weekly organised run said on their website: "Regretfully, I finish off the run report with some sad news that one of our newer parkrunners, Keith Flint from The Prodigy, passed away yesterday. We wished he could have been part of our parkrun community for longer than he was.

"Our condolences and thoughts go to his family and friends at this sad time."

Flint's Prodigy bandmates Maxim and Liam Howlett said in a statement: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

Flint's former partner Gail Porter broke her silence on Twitter, simply saying: "Heartbroken".

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives.

Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone?

Click here:

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/