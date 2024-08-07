Jack Black says Tenacious D will "be back" after Trump shooting comments

The School Of Rock star was asked about the status of the band after he cancelled their tour following Kyle Gass's comments on

Jack Black has reassured fans that Tenacious D will return.

The Tribute rocker cancelled the group's tour and put "all future creative plans" on hold last month after bandmate Karl Gass made a joke on stage about the attempt on Donald Trump at his campaign rally.

However, the School of Rock legend has now spoken out reassuring fans that they will return.

Asked what message he has for his fans hoping to see Entertainment Tonight on tour in the future: "I love Tenacious D... We had to take a break, but I love the D and everybody takes a break sometimes."

Quizzed if they'll be back, he replied: "Yeah, We'll be back."

Black's comments come after he placed the famous duo on ice after their gig Down Under, which saw Gass make a 'wish' on stage when being presented with a cake for his 64th birthday and he joked: "Don't miss Trump next time."

Two days later, Black released a statement, which read: "I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.

"After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold."

He concluded: "I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is asked to make a wish on stage as he is presented with a birthday cake on his 64th bday.



He says, “don’t miss Trump next time.”



Jack Black cancels the rest of their Spicy Meatball Tour. Gass apologizes on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Gmh9aejWAj — Rock Illustrated (@RockIllustrated) July 16, 2024

Gass apologised on Instagram shortly after, calling his words “highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake”, but deleted his apology later that week.

