PHOTOS: This is what the kids from School Of Rock look like now...

The child stars of the hit musical comedy starring Jack Black have had a mini-reunion.

The kids from School Of Rock have reunited 16 years after the film was first released.

The 2003 film, which was released the UK the following year, saw Jack Black take on the guise of a substitute teacher in a posh elementary school and recruiting its talented kids to win a battle of the bands competition.

Jack Black poses with children from the cast of School Of Rock at the premiere in 2003. Picture: Bei/Shutterstock

The musical comedy which captured audiences young and old and spawned the musical of the same name still remains fresh in our memories, but the kids who starred in it look very different a decade and a half on.

Photos shared on Instagram see some of the cast reunite in a New York bar, because of course they are of legal drinking age.

One photo shared by Caitlin Hale, who played backing singer Marta in the film, was captioned: "Seven School of Rockstars walk into a bar..."

Becca Brown, who played bassist Katy, shared a similar picture on Instagram, writing: "we had a mini reunion and it rocked..."

Another pic shared by the singer-songwriter sees is captioned: "BABES".

It seems School Of Rock is still very much present in these former child star's lives, with Brown sharing a throwback Thursday image of herself with the cast in the film.

November also saw her reunite with Jack Black, writing: "caught up with an old friend tonight".

