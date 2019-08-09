Jack White and Jack Black have finally made music together

Jack White and Jack Black. Picture: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Tennessee Tourism & Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The former White Stripes rocker and the comedy actor and Tenacious D singer have confirmed they've joined forces to become Jack Grey.

The Tenacious D rocker revealed he's paired up with the The ex White Stripes frontman after years of fans calling for the duo to team up due to their similar names.

Addressing the crowd during the Tribute band's Nashville show this week, Black said: "Jack White - we went over to his house today and recorded a brand new song."

Jack White and Black - who fans know first met in 2006, and while fans will be excited about the collaboration it's not known what the mysterious project will actually be, or whether White will feature on the new track or serve as producer.

The former White Stripes star also posed for a selfie with Black and his bandmate Kyle Gass back in June and had fans calling for the pair to unite under the name Jack Grey.

See them posing in the photo below:

Meanwhile, The White Stripes are set to celebrate 20 years of their debut album.

The duo - who consisted of Jack and Meg White - will mark their 1999 self-titled LP with a new boxset, which will be released through Jack White's Third Man Records.

The collection, entitled The White Stripes XX, will include a 24-page archival booklet, outtakes of their self-titled LP and their Live At The Ritz gig in Raleigh, NC where they supported Pavement on 26 September 1999.

Third Man Records writes: "1999 was a pivotal year for the White Stripes. From recording their first album through rumours of the band’s demise and embarking on their first-ever tour, the band worked extremely hard and was fortunate to see small but incremental gains from their efforts.

"Third Man Records is humbled to explore the depths of the band, their self-titled album and the entirety of their 1999 for our 42nd Vault package, THE WHITE STRIPES XX."

Visit Third Man Records website for more information.