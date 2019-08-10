VIDEO: What does the D in Tenacious D stand for?

Jack Black and Kyle Glass have been rocking as a comedy duo since 1994, but what's the meaning of their famous name?

This week brought the news that Jack Black has finally joined forces with The White Stripes rocker Jack White to make sweet sweet music together.

But the actor and comedian is a musician in his own right, rocking crowds as one half of Tenacious D since for 25 years. Find out the origin story of the band here...

Tenacious D were formed in 1994 in Los Angeles, California by actors Jack Black and Kyle Glass.

Most known for their epic Tribute anthem, the duo have released four studio albums and a comedy fantasy film in Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny.

They boast Hollywood cameos and rock star and celebrity friends in the likes of Tony Hawk and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, who appeared as the devil in their Tribute video and has drummed with them multiple times on stage.

Watch the official video for Tribute here:

The satirical rockers have been entertaining audiences for 25 years with their zany music, just releasing their Post-Apocalypto album in 2018.

But what the HELL does the D stand for in their name? Find out here...

Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D during a concert in 2000. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

What does the D stand for in Tenacious D?

With their sometimes outrageous gags and potty humour, might think that D stands for something rather crass, but it was actually stolen from a basketball term.

Jack Black explained in an interview with Bill Simmons on Grantland: "We were deep into the lakey lakes (LA Lakers) in the late 80s and early 90s, and we were jamming a lot at Kyle's apartment and watching basketball and jamming and getting high, and we were thinking 'what would be the best name for a band?'

"And for some reason we were laughing so hard at the idea of a band being called Tenacious D".

Watch a clip to see Jack Black explain all:

It turns out they couldn't get enough of NBA commentator Mark Robert, who would exclaim: "tenacious defence!"

Black recalled: "I don't even know if he ever said the word 'D', I think we might have made that abbreviation for him, but yeah I think we were just really stoned..."

The High Fidelity star added: "Now I think Tenacious D is not that funny. It's not the funniest name I've ever heard".

Watch Jack Black review his own IMDB profile:

WATCH: This is what the kids from School Of Rock look like now...

READ MORE: Jack White and Jack Black have finally made music together