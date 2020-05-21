Inhaler’s Elijah Hewson sounds just like dad Bono on new Falling In single

Inhaler have released their new single Falling In. Picture: Press/Lewis Evans

Listen to the latest single to be taken from the Dublin band's forthcoming debut album here.

Inhaler have released a new single entitled Falling In.

The Dublin rockers - comprised of frontman Elijah Hewson, guitarist Josh Jenkinson, bassist Rob Keating and drummer Ryan McMahon - have shared the next cut to come from their forthcoming debut album.

It's no secret that Hewson is the son of U2's Bono, and you can certainly hear the essence of his father on this new track.

Listen to Falling In below:

Speaking of the track, Inhaler revealed it's about the battles they have with their own ego.

“I think being a young band on tour,” said Hewson, “and seeing our music connect with audiences from different parts of the world has opened our eyes to the excitement and exhilaration of life and being up on stage and feeling wanted and loved can be a very powerful drug. We are just beginning to encounter our own egos and becoming aware that allowing it to be in charge of who you are can be your downfall.

"You can cut yourself on its sharp edges and bleed to death if you’re not careful. We want to meet our egos head on, shake their hands and give them a hug. We are not afraid of them… we know we need each other. Your ego can be your friend, but you need your mates to make sure it doesn’t boss you around."

Meanwhile, Elijah Hewson is just one of the stars lending his talents to Radio X's Phone Covers.

It's easy to feel down and disconnected as festivals and music events continue to be cancelled due to the coronavirus, but here at Radio X, we're committed to still enjoying and experiencing music however we can.

Artists like Hewson are proving across the world that real talent needs no bells or whistles. Just a voice, a couple of instruments, and a smartphone

Watch his stunning rendition of Mazzy Star's Fade Into You here:

