Inhaler's Elijah Hewson doesn't ask dad Bono for music advice

The frontman of the Ice Cream Sundae rockers has revealed he doesn't consciously seek help from the famous U2 singer.

The 20-year-old rocker has admitted he rarely talks to the U2 frontman about work, but says he has "subconsciously" learnt from his famous parent.

Asked if the With or Without You icon has taught him anything, the My Honest Face he said: "Definitely subconsciously, yeah. Just from hearing him play a song in the house and listening to it and he critiques it, and that sort of stuff.

"But I'd never ask him for advice - only advice about where am I going to live next year and that sort of thing. I try not to ask him about music."

Inhaler frontman Elijah Hewson at Electric Picnic Music Festival 2019. Picture: Kieran Frost/Redferns/Getty Images

The Ice Cream Sundae singer - who formed Inhaler with school pals Robert Keating, Ryan McMahon and Josh Jenkinson - has insisted he wants to make a name for himself.

Asked if having the family connection is a positive or negative thing, he replied: "A lot of U2 fans do come to our gigs, who are all really lovely.

"They've all been really supportive, so obviously that's a benefit. "But I'd say it can also be an obstacle as well if you're trying to do stuff your own way. But we're not complaining at all."

The Dublin band - who are inspired by the Stone Roses and Joy Division - are tipped for big things this year, and feature in Radio X's Great X-Pectations alongside Apre, Easy Life, Georgia and more.

In previous years, Radio X has tipped the likes of Sam Fender, Royal Blood, Pale Waves, Catfish And The Bottlemen, CHVRCHES, Blossoms and Wolf Alice.

