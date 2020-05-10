How did Bono get his stage name?

10 May 2020, 10:00 | Updated: 10 May 2020, 10:01

The U2 frontman has been known by his stage name for decades, but how did he come up with it and what does it mean?

Bono celebrates his birthday on 10 May.

Like Cher, Madonna and Beyonce, the U2 frontman is one of the few stars out there that only needs one name. His moniker has been a part of the rocker since the late 70s, around the same time the band was formed.

But how did the now 60-year-old singer - whose real name is Paul David Hewson - get his stage name and what does it actually mean? Find out here.

WATCH: U2's Bono performs new coronavirus-inspired song from home on St. Patrick's Day

Bon in U2's The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 - Seoul
Bon in U2's The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 - Seoul. Picture: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

How did Bono come up with his stage name and what does it mean?

It is reported that Bono was nick named Bono Vox as a teen in Dublin. Bono and his friends were part of s surrealist street gang named Lypton Village. They were all assigned nicknames, and after a few were thrown around Hewson was dubbed Bono Vox of O'Connell street.

Reports suggested it was Bono's friend and collaborator Gavin Friday who originally named him Bono Vox, which he didn't like at first, but he came to accept after he was told it came from the Latin word Bonavox, which meant good voice. As confirmed on this article about U2's old haunts on www.ireland.com, Bona Vox was also the name of a hearing-aid store near where they grew up.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Inhaler, featuring Bono’s son Elijah Hewson

