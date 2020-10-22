Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder and Bez to launch YouTube channel Call The Cops

The Happy Mondays legends have announced the launch of their very own YouTube channel, while sharing the trailer for the first episode.

The Happy Mondays bandmates shared their plans to launch their Call The Cops channel on the platform, while sharing a trailer for the first episode which will air this Sunday.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Step On legends wrote: "Brand new trailer for the first episode of Shaun and Bez’s forthcoming YouTube channel ‘Call the Cops’ - launching this Sunday 25th October!!"

Watch their full trailer above, where Ryder explains: "We'll be looking back at our lives, but who knows what the f*** else we'll be looking back at."

Happy Mondays Bez and Shaun Ryder are launching a YouTube channel called Call The cops. Picture: Nick Pickles/FilmMagic

The pair appeared on Channel 4's Gogglebox earlier this year, but despite being a hit, Shaun Ryder frowned upon the idea of filming a warts-and-all reality TV show because he thought he'd be too boring.

Asked by Q Magazine what anyone spending lockdown with him would be surprised to find out, he said: "Just how f**ing boring I am. It's like, we keep getting asked to do these things... At Home With the Ryders.

"Do you really want to watch another version of Gogglebox?

"I'm f**ing 60 almost, I'm not going out to nightclubs any more. My going out now is when I go to work.

"By the time I get back from that, all I want to do is put a f***ing movie on or something."

Despite that, the Madchester icon clearly feels like he has something to say, having launched the new channel with Bez.

We had hoped to see the iconic maraca man shake his stuff on Strictly this year, having previously been tipped for the celeb dancing competition in the past.

Back in 2019, a source told The Mirror: "Strictly Come Dancing? I’d have a top time and give it 100%. I reckon I could go all the way...dancing has made me famous, and entertaining people is what I do best."

He added: "I’ve lost count of the number of blokes who’ve come up to me over the years and said ‘thanks for making it OK for indie guys to get on the dance floor’."

