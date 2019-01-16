Happy Mondays' Bez in talks for Strictly Come Dancing 2019

Happy Mondays star Bez at Victorious Festival 2018. Picture: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

According to reports, the Manchester legend has been rumoured to Step On the Strictly dancefloor this year.

Bez is reportedly "in talks" to join the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

According to The Mirror, the Happy Mondays star, who's famous for throwing shapes with the Madchester band, is reportedly signing himself up for the celebrity dancing competition.

The 54-year-old maraca-wielding Mancunian, whose real name is Mark Berry, previously confirmed he was game for the show, telling the outlet: "Strictly Come Dancing? I’d have a top time and give it 100%. I reckon I could go all the way...dancing has made me famous, and entertaining people is what I do best."

The Step On star added: "I’ve lost count of the number of blokes who’ve come up to me over the years and said ‘thanks for making it OK for indie guys to get on the dance floor’.”He's twisting our melon man!"

READ MORE: Did You Know Happy Mondays’ Biggest Hit Was A Cover?

Watch Shaun Ryder reveal the timeline for the next Happy Mondays album.

If Bez does appear on the show, it won't be his first foray into reality television.

The Kinky Afro star has previously featured on Celebrity Big Brother 2005, which he won taking home the first cash prize of £50,000 for celebs.

Most recently he took part in Celebrity Bargain Hut with Rowetta, prompting a show first by cheating.

Meanwhile, Steve Coogan recently revealed that one of his favourite Manchester tracks is by The Happy Mondays.

Find out which one it was in our video below:

READ MORE: Are these the 50 greatest songs from Manchester?