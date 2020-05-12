Shaun Ryder: I’d be "off my f***ing face” in lockdown if I was young

12 May 2020, 13:31 | Updated: 12 May 2020, 13:38

The Happy Mondays legend has also revealed he's been offered reality shows, but thinks he would be very boring.

Shaun Ryder has admitted if he was much younger he'd probably be spending lockdown "off his face," but has a much more healthy lifestyle now.

As reported by BANG Showbiz, the Happy Mondays and Black Grape legend spoke in the latest issue of Q Magazine about his life in lockdown, and revealed: "If I was young and still highly impressionable, I'd just be off my f***ing face.

"But I'm old and healthy now, so stay healthy, do your exercise, obviously you've got to stay indoors but it's your mind more than anything.

"All you've gotta think about is someone who's sat in a six-foot by eight-foot and is only allowed out on Monday and Tuesday for an hour and the rest of the time is locked in a cell and that goes on for years. This is like an open prison, really."

Hapy Mondays' Shaun Ryder at Penn Fest 2019
Hapy Mondays' Shaun Ryder at Penn Fest 2019. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The Black Grape singer also revealed he's been approached to star in his own reality TV series, but isn't interested because he'd be way too "boring".

Asked what anyone spending lockdown with him would be surprised to find out, he said: "Just how f**ing boring I am. It's like, we keep getting asked to do these things, 'At Home With the Ryders'.

"Do you really want to watch another version of 'Gogglebox'?

"I'm f**ing 60 almost, I'm not going out to nightclubs any more. My going out now is when I go to work.

"By the time I get back from that, all I want to do is put a f***ing movie on or something."

Shaun Ryder recently appeared on The Chris Moyles Show via video call, where he joked about being "garbage" at technology and "falling to bits.

Last year saw the Step On star also tell Chris Moyles and the team he suffered from medical hair loss.

Watch the full interview with Chris Moyles here:

