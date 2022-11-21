Watch Goldie Lookin Chain in Wales World Cup Anthem Football Football Football

Goldie Lookin Chain release their World Cup Anthem Football Football Football. Picture: YouTube/Goldie Lookin Chain

By Jenny Mensah

The Welsh rap outfit have debuted their Wales World Cup football anthem ahead of the national teams first World Cup match in 64 years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Goldie Looking Chain have released a football song.

The Welsh rappers have shared the track, Football Football Football, in support of their national team's World Cup bid.

Their song, - which they've dubbed the "unofficial anthem of ALL football" sees them chant the words "football football football" on repeat while walking through the streets of their hometown in Newport.

Watch their anthem below, but be warned... it will probably be in your head for the rest of the day:

READ MORE: Goldie Lookin Chain mock Paul Weller & Oasis wannabes in WELLEND sea shanty

Despite the band's tongue-in-cheek approach, there's no doubt that the group's support will be genuine, with the tournament marking 64 years since Wales qualified for a World Cup tournament.

Robert Page's squad play their first World Cup Match against the United States this Monday 21st November from 7pm on ITV1.

The team will then face Iran on Friday 25th November at 10am, before facing off against England on Tuesday 29th November from 7pm.

READ MORE: When is Wales' next match in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

Football Football Football isn't the fist time GLC have turned their talents to a spoof-tastic, light-heated song.

Back in 2021, the band jumped on the sea shanty trend and released WELLEND, which sent up certain fans of the likes of Oasis and Paul Weller.

Rhys Hutchings sings in the track: "Had the same haircut since he was 18/ Bought a coat in the sale at Pretty Green/He cried all night when Oasis split/And he wants to be Paul Weller"

Watch the video for the song below:

READ MORE: Watch the video for Three Lions (It's Coming Home for Christmas)