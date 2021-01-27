Goldie Lookin Chain mock Paul Weller & Oasis wannabes in WELLEND sea shanty

27 January 2021, 14:03 | Updated: 27 January 2021, 14:20

Goldie Lookin Chain's Rhys Hutchins with Paul Weller and Liam Gallagher
Goldie Lookin Chain's Rhys Hutchins with Paul Weller and Liam Gallagher. Picture: 1. Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty 2. Press 3. Press

The Welsh outfit's WELLEND song takes on the sea shanty trend and sends up certain fans of Paul Weller and Oasis who have mod haircuts and shop at Pretty Green.

Goldie Lookin Chain have shared their unique version of a sea shanty, which slams a certain type of Paul Weller fan.

WELLEND - which draws inspiration from the now world-famous viral TikTok song, Wellerman - conjures up the image of a man who styles themselves after The Jam legend, spends money on expensive haircuts and wears clothing from Liam Gallagher's former label, Pretty Green.

Lyrics of the song, which is fronted by band member Rhys Hutchings, includes the refrain: "So here the Wellerman comes/You can’t stop laughing when you see one/Spent all his money at the hair salon/Trying to look just like Paul Weller"

Watch their take on the trend here:

READ MORE: Goldie Lookin Chain announce 20th anniversary dates

The Guns Don't Kill People, Rappers Do artist doesn't stop there, however. Also taking aim at Oasis fans or Liam Gallagher-dubbed Parka Monkeys.

Hutchings sings: "Had the same haircut since he was 18/ Bought a coat in the sale at Pretty Green/He cried all night when Oasis split/And he wants to be Paul Weller"

Fans responded to the ditty in the comments, with one writing: "Probably the best piss take I have seen for ages," and another writing: "Comedy just punched me in the face. Bravo."

However, some people noticed a few familiar faces out of those highlighted in the video.

One laughed: "LMAO my uncle is the wellend in one of those pics I can’t cope hahahahhahaha".

Another wrote: "Very nice to hear but as you’ve used my image should I laugh or cry ...or Sue? or ask for royalties or give my mate Matt Allwright a shout ? Or even PW himself let me know GLC happy to feature on the album if you want".

QUIZ: Can you get 10/10 on this Paul Weller lyric quiz?

