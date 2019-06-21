Gerry Cinnamon explains why there's no Scottish dates on his 2019 November tour

The Canter singer has responded to his Scottish fans over the lack of homecoming dates on his 2019 November UK and Irish tour.

Gerry Cinnamon has addressed the reason why he's yet to announce Scottish dates for his 2019 UK tour.

The Canter singer shared the details of his biggest headline tour to date for November this year, and tickets went on sale this Friday (21 June).

However, Cinnamon's die-hard Scottish fans were puzzled to see homecoming dates were yet to be mentioned among his shows, which started .

When quizzed by Radio X's Gordon Smart about the omission, he revealed: "Sometimes when you're playing certain festivals you're not allowed to announce other dates, you know what I mean?"

The Belter singer added: "But if folk think I'm not gonna be playing my hometown, they've lost it!"

Watch Gerry Cinnamon's response in our video above.

Gerry Cinnamon live. Picture: Press

This week also saw Cinnamon release the official audio to his Canter single.

Explaining the meaning of the track, he told Radio X: "When I was a wee guy I was always trying to look for a bit of gold in a song, for a bit of advice, so I think it's me just talking to myself."

Listen to the new single here:

Asked about new music in general, he revealed to Gordon Smart: "I've been getting a bit of writing done, a bit of recording done and I just want to get out as much new music as I can before I end up spontaneously combusting."

Gerry Cinnamon might not have announced any Scottish shows yet, but he has added an extra date at London's O2 Academy Brixton on 14 November due to popular demand.

Extra date added Brixton Academy.



Still limited tickets available for all dates.



Keep refreshing x pic.twitter.com/D16MlmNmOr — GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) June 21, 2019

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Gerry Cinnamon's 2019 live dates

READ MORE: Which Happy Hardcore tune does Gerry Cinnamon's Discoland Sample

See Gerry Cinnamon's UK & Irish dates for November 2019 here:

Fri 1 November - SSE Arena, Belfast

Sat 2 November - 3Arena, Dublin

Tues 5 November - De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Thurs 7 November - Liverpool Echo Arena

Fri 8 November - Leeds First Direct Arena,

Sat 9 November - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Mon 11 November - O2 Academy Bournemouth

Tues 12 November - University of East Anglia Union - The Nick Rayns LCR, Norwich

Weds 14 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London - *EXTRA DATE ADDED

Thurs 15 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London - *SOLD OUT

Saturday 16 November - Newcastle Utilita Arena