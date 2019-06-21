Gerry Cinnamon shares meaning of Canter single and talks making new music

Gerry Cinnamon. Picture: Press

Listen to the first new track from the Scottish singer songwriter, which was given a worldwide exclusive on Radio X this week.

Gerry Cinnamon has shared the official audio for his Canter single this week, which he confirmed means "easy peasy" to Scots.

Revealing the story behind the track, which is already a big hit at his live shows, Cinnamon told Radio X's Gordon Smart: "It's an upbeat tune. It's just one of those tunes I try and drop some knowledge bombs."

He added: "When I was a wee guy I was always trying to look for a bit of Gold in a song, for a bit of advice, so I think it's me just talking to myself."

"I wrote this a couple of weeks before the Barrows [Glasgow Barrowlands], and it's just one of them that's demanded [at gigs]. Same thing happened with Belter."

Listen to the new single here:

Asked about new music in general, he revealed to Gordon Smart: "I've been getting a bit of writing done, a bit of recording done and I just want to get out as much new music as I can before I end up spontaneously combusting."

Tickets to Gerry Cinnamon's 2019 November UK Tour dates went on sale this Friday (21 June), and due to popular demand, the rocker added an extra date at London's O2 Academy Brixton.

Extra date added Brixton Academy.



Still limited tickets available for all dates.



Keep refreshing x pic.twitter.com/D16MlmNmOr — GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) June 21, 2019

On all his dates but London, Cinnamon will be supported by The Coral, who he revealed is one of his favourite bands.

Listen to him praise the Scouse outfit below:

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Gerry Cinnamon's 2019 live dates

READ MORE: Which Happy Hardcore tune does Gerry Cinnamon's Discoland Sample

Watch Gerry Cinnamon perform Sometimes at London's Brixton Academy below:

See Gerry Cinnamon's UK & Irish dates for November 2019 here:

Fri 1 November - SSE Arena, Belfast

Sat 2 November - 3Arena, Dublin

Tues 5 November - De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Thurs 7 November - Liverpool Echo Arena

Fri 8 November - Leeds First Direct Arena,

Sat 9 November - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Mon 11 November - O2 Academy Bournemouth

Tues 12 November - University of East Anglia Union - The Nick Rayns LCR, Norwich

Weds 14 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London - *EXTRA DATE ADDED

Thurs 15 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London - *SOLD OUT

Saturday 16 November - Newcastle Utilita Arena