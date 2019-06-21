Gerry Cinnamon shares meaning of Canter single and talks making new music
21 June 2019, 13:19 | Updated: 21 June 2019, 13:32
Listen to the first new track from the Scottish singer songwriter, which was given a worldwide exclusive on Radio X this week.
Gerry Cinnamon has shared the official audio for his Canter single this week, which he confirmed means "easy peasy" to Scots.
Revealing the story behind the track, which is already a big hit at his live shows, Cinnamon told Radio X's Gordon Smart: "It's an upbeat tune. It's just one of those tunes I try and drop some knowledge bombs."
He added: "When I was a wee guy I was always trying to look for a bit of Gold in a song, for a bit of advice, so I think it's me just talking to myself."
"I wrote this a couple of weeks before the Barrows [Glasgow Barrowlands], and it's just one of them that's demanded [at gigs]. Same thing happened with Belter."
Listen to the new single here:
Asked about new music in general, he revealed to Gordon Smart: "I've been getting a bit of writing done, a bit of recording done and I just want to get out as much new music as I can before I end up spontaneously combusting."
Tickets to Gerry Cinnamon's 2019 November UK Tour dates went on sale this Friday (21 June), and due to popular demand, the rocker added an extra date at London's O2 Academy Brixton.
Extra date added Brixton Academy.— GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) June 21, 2019
Still limited tickets available for all dates.
Keep refreshing x pic.twitter.com/D16MlmNmOr
On all his dates but London, Cinnamon will be supported by The Coral, who he revealed is one of his favourite bands.
Listen to him praise the Scouse outfit below:
Watch Gerry Cinnamon perform Sometimes at London's Brixton Academy below:
See Gerry Cinnamon's UK & Irish dates for November 2019 here:
Fri 1 November - SSE Arena, Belfast
Sat 2 November - 3Arena, Dublin
Tues 5 November - De Montfort Hall, Leicester
Thurs 7 November - Liverpool Echo Arena
Fri 8 November - Leeds First Direct Arena,
Sat 9 November - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Mon 11 November - O2 Academy Bournemouth
Tues 12 November - University of East Anglia Union - The Nick Rayns LCR, Norwich
Weds 14 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London - *EXTRA DATE ADDED
Thurs 15 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London - *SOLD OUT
Saturday 16 November - Newcastle Utilita Arena