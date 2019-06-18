Gerry Cinnamon 2019 tour: Dates, support & how to buy tickets

The Belter singer-songwriter will play live dates across the country next year. Find out how and when to buy tickets.

Gerry Cinnamon toured the UK across spring 2019 - including dates at the O2 Forum Kentish Town and the O2 Victoria Warehouse, and has since torn through the festival circuit.

The Scottish singer-songwriter, who has taken the nation by storm with his packed-out live performances, is also set to play Glastonbury Festival 2019, and this weekend will support Liam Gallagher at his outdoor gig in Cork at Irish Independent Park.

Now, the Belter singer has revealed fresh solo dates for November this year, with support from The Coral, which marked his biggest tour to date.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 9am on 21 June from gigsandtours.com.

Fans can also sign up for pre-sale access, which takes place on Wednesday 19 June at 9am at gerrycinnamonmusic.com.

He also used the announcement to tease his Canter single. Listen to it here:

See Gerry Cinnamon's planned dates for the year so far...

See Gerry Cinnamon's 2019 UK & Irish tour dates below:

23 June - Irish Independent Park - Cork, Ireland (supporting Liam Gallagher)

30 June - Community Festival - Finsbury Park - London, UK - BUY TICKETS

12-14 July - TRNSMT Festival - Glasgow Green, Scotland - BUY TICKETS

18 July - Benicassim Festival 2019 - BUY TICKETS

26-29 July - Kendal Calling Festival - Lowther Deer Park - BUY TICKETS

11 August - Custom Square House - Belfast, UK

November 2019:

Fri 1 November - SSE Arena, Belfast

Sat 2 November - 3Arena, Dublin

Tues 5 November - De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Thurs 7 November - Liverpool Echo Arena

Fri 8 November - Leeds First Direct Arena,

Sat 9 November - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Mon 11 November - O2 Academy Bournemouth

Tues 12 November - University of East Anglia Union - The Nick Rayns LCR, Norwich

Thurs 15 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London

Saturday 16 November - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Watch Gerry Cinnamon cover Catfish and the Bottlemen's Cocoon live for TRNSMT Festival: