Gerry Cinnamon announces UK & Irish 2019 tour dates, teases Canter single

Gerry Cinnamon. Picture: Press/Paul Gallagher

The Belter singer has announced his biggest UK tour to date for November this year, while teasing his new Canter single.

Gerry Cinnamon has announced fresh tour dates for November 2019, announcing his biggest tour to date while teasing his Canter single.

After playing sold-out gigs and several festivals already, the Belter singer has plotted new dates for the end of the year.

Cinnamon's UK tour dates will kick off on 1 November at the SEE Arena Belfast and culminate with a gig on 16 November at the Newcastle Utilita Arena.

The run of shows will also include a gig in London at The O2 Academy Brixton.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on 21 June from gigsandtours.com.

Fans can also sign up for pre-sale access, which takes place on Wednesday 19 June at 9am, at gerrycinnamonmusic.com.

See Gerry Cinnamon's tour poster here:

Gerry Cinnamon announces November tour dates for 2019. Picture: Press

On his upcoming tour, Cinnamon said: "The last stint was top class. Expect nothing less from these gigs. The live shows have become something pretty special. There’s something happening, I don’t know what it is but it's happening, you can feel it, its undeniable. To be honest I've been trying to keep a lid on it but the bonfires burning now and it’s the best buzz ever so what else am I gonna do?!"

Gerry Cinnamon has also teased his Canter single, which he shared to announce his tour with the caption: "Wee Tour happening Gny be class. Cu sn. Cheers x".

On the new music the singer-songwriter revealed: "Been writing and recording in between the gigs so looking forward to getting the new stuff out there sharpish. The new single Canter is one of those songs, upbeat, bit of energy to it and a wee bit of knowledge for the ears of anyone who needs it."

The news comes after the Sometimes rocker previously teased he had a "wee announcement coming soon" at the start of the month.

Watch Gerry Cinnamon play Sometimes at London's O2 Academy Brixton:

See Gerry Cinnamon's UK & Irish dates for November 2019 here:

Fri 1 November - SSE Arena, Belfast

Sat 2 November - 3Arena, Dublin

Tues 5 November - De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Thurs 7 November - Liverpool Echo Arena

Fri 8 November - Leeds First Direct Arena,

Sat 9 November - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Mon 11 November - O2 Academy Bournemouth

Tues 12 November - University of East Anglia Union - The Nick Rayns LCR, Norwich

Thurs 15 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London

Saturday 16 November - Newcastle Utilita Arena