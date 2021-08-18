Frances Bean: Facts about Kurt Cobain's daughter on her birthday

By Jenny Mensah

As the daughter of the late Nirvana frontman celebrates her birthday, find out her age, net worth, the meaning of her name and more.

Frances Bean Cobain celebrates her birthday this week.

The daughter of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole rocker Courtney Love has turned 29 on 18 August 2021, but how much do you really know about her?

Get our facts about Frances Bean Cobain below, including her age, net worth, ex husband, the significance of her name and more.

How old is Frances Bean Cobain and when was she born?

Frances Bean was born on 18 August 1992 and is 29 years old at the time of writing this article.

What is Frances Bean Cobain's net worth?

Frances Bean is thought to have a total net worth of approximately $200 million (£145.4 m), according to Celebrity Net Worth, most of which is waiting for her when she turns 30. People magazine reported that Frances also receives nearly $100,000 (£72.66) a month from her father's estate.

Speaking on the RuPaul podcast, What’s The Tee? in 2019, Cobain’s daughter admitted that she hadn’t had a huge amount of good advice on how to deal with the estate.

She did, however, admit that she’d got a lot better with money: "I’d like to say that within the last two years I have taken real accountability for every single thing, talking to the people in charge of my money and having in-depth meetings as well as recognising that you don’t have to live lavishly in order to live well.

"Like, it’s not necessary to have UberXX or whatever it is every single time you are going five minutes away. Get the Uber economy if you are going ten minutes away, it’s okay, it’s alright."

Who is Frances Bean Cobain named after?

Frances Bean was named after Frances McKee, the guitarist for the Scottish indie pop duo The Vaselines. They named her 'Bean' because Kurt Cobain thought she resembled a kidney bean on the ultrasound.

How old was Frances Bean when Kurt Cobain died?

Frances Bean Cobain was only 19 months old when her father Kurt Cobain died on 5 April 1994.

Who was Frances Bean Cobain married to?

Frances Cobain was married to Isaiah Silva from 2014-2017. Kurt Cobain's famous MTV Unplugged guitar became the centre of their divorce battle when Silva claimed Cobain gave him the instrument as a gift.

According to TMZ - who claimed to read the judgement documents - Frances allowed Silva to keep the 1959 Martin D 18E on the condition that Silva's new girlfriend vacates the couples LA house, which now belongs to Cobain under the property settlement.