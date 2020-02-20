Kurt Cobain: 15 facts about the Nirvana legend

The late Nirvana frontman's birthday was on 20 February - let's mark the occasion with some stories from his eventful life.

Kurt started singing at the age of two. By the age of four, he’d written a song about a trip to the park. Kurt Cobain as a young boy. Picture: Shutterstock

Kurt has a sister, Kimberly Kimberly is three years younger, born on 24 April 1970. Kurt Cobain with his sister Kimberley. Picture: Shutterstock

Kurt was arrested a couple of times as a teenager The first was for spraying graffiti on the wall of a bank in 1985, including the immortal phrase:”Ain'T goT no how waTchamacalliT”. The second was for walking across a roof “while intoxicated” in May 1986 - and here’s the mug shot. Bad Kurt. The mugshot of Kurt Cobain in Aberdeen, Washington from May 1986. Picture: Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images

Kurt worked for a period as a swimming instructor for pre-school kids Cobain’s journals also revealed that his CV consisted of very little: “maintenance, basic odd jobs, carpet cleaning”. Could this gig have inspired the cover of Nevermind? Nirvana artefacts and exhibits are seen at the opening of 'In Bloom: The Nirvana Exhibition', marking the 20th Anniversary of the release of Nirvana's Nevermind album, at the Loading Bay Gallery on September 13, 2011. Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The first gig Kurt went to was a terrible hair metal band Although he later went around claiming that his first concert was the cult favourites The Melvins or punk legends Black Flag, several friends say Kurt’s first gig was actually poodle rocker Sammy Hagar and his band Quarterflash at the Seattle Center Coliseum in March 1983. Sammy Hagar at the UIC Pavilion, Chicago, Illinois, March 11,1983. Picture: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Kurt loved Close Encounters As a young teenager, Kurt loved the Steven Spielberg film Close Encounters Of The Third Kind and could recite the dialogue off by heart, even copying Richard Dreyfuss’s obsessive mashed potato sculpting from the film. Close Encounters Of The Third Kind, poster, 1977. Picture: LMPC via Getty Images

Nirvana originally had several awful band names… Some of the names that Kurt and his colleagues originally traded under included Pen Cap Chew, Ted Ed Fred, Skid Row (later picked up by a New Jersey rock band) and the charmingly-titled Fecal Matter. Thankfully, they settled on Nirvana. Who’d want FECAL MATTER across their t-shirt? Nirvana in Seattle, circa 1990: Chad Channing, Krist Novoselic, Kurt Cobain. Picture: Mark and Colleen Hayward/Getty Images

Kurt liked the Sex Pistols more than The Clash According to his Journals, while the first punk album he bought was The Clash’s Sandinista, he preferred the music of John Lydon and co. He said that the Pistols were “one million times more important than The Clash”. Kurt Cobain of Nirvana, 1990. Picture: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

Krist Novoselic didn’t go to Kurt and Courtney’s wedding The bassist and his wife Shelli Dilley weren’t part of the eight person guest list when Kurt and Courtney tied the knot in Hawaii on 24 March 1992 because Novoselic thought the Hole frontwoman was a bad influence on Cobain. Their daughter Frances Bean was born on 18 August that year. Krist Novoselic performing live onstage with Nirvana in November 1991. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images

Frances Bean has famous godparents The godfather of Kurt and Courtney's daughter is Michael Stipe of R.E.M., while her godmother is Drew Barrymore. Kurt Cobain of Nirvana and daughter Frances Bean Cobain at the MTV Video Music Awards, 1993. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

The very first Nirvana single was a cover version The track Love Buzz (backed with Big Cheese) was released on the super-cool Sub Pop label in November 1988. The track is a cover of a 1969 song by the Dutch band Shocking Blue, who are better known for their hit Venus, later covered by Bananarama.

Bob Dylan claimed that Polly was the best Nirvana song According to one Nirvana biography, the legendary singer-songwriter heard the band play Polly at a gig. The song details the abduction and rape of a young girl, told from the point of view of the attacker and is based on a true incident. After hearing the lyrics, Dylan announced: “That kid has heart”.

Kurt performed a gig after OD-ing on heroin earlier that day According to Nirvana PR Anton Brookes, Cobain took a stronger-than-usual dose of heroin on the afternoon of 23 July 1993, before the band were due to play New York’s Roseland Ballroom as part of the New Music Seminar. Despite turning blue, the singer recovered and went on to play the show AND do a magazine photo shoot. "Believe it or not, Nirvana were very professional when they needed to be,” Brookes said. Kurt Cobain in 1993. Picture: Stephen Sweet/Shutterstock

Kurt’s favourite book was Perfume by Patrick Süskind Subtitled “The Story Of A Murderer”, this 1985 historical novel tells the story of a perfumer’s apprentice who has no body odour, but kills women to steal their scent. It inspired Cobain to write the song Scentless Apprentice, which appears on In Utero. Nirvana in the studio, c. 1990. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images