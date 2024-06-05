Billy Corgan: "Taylor Swift is one of the most gifted pop artists of all time"

Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan praises Taylor Swift
Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan praises Taylor Swift. Picture: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images, John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman defended the singer over the length of her album The Tortured Poets Department.

Billy Corgan has defended the amount of songs on Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department album.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman is no stranger to a double record and his latest album ATUM was released in three parts with a total of 33 tracks.

Swift recently set internet ablaze when she released her 31-track double album, but Corgan doesn't understand why people would complain about hearing more music from the star.

“Taylor Swift is one of the most gifted pop artists of all time," he told The Irish Times. "How is it a bad thing that she’s releasing more music? I can’t follow that… You can go on Spotify and just skip it.”

Referring to his own work, he added: “People complained about the length of my last album, ATUM. I thought, ‘Well, just go make your own playlist.’ Just listen to the record one time – rag over the six or 10 songs you like and make your own record.

"Why is this such a strange concept? Have some sense of proportionality."

Meanwhile, the Smashing Pumpkins recently revealed that Kiki Wong would be their new guitarist.

The 1979 rockers shared an open advertisement for the role earlier this year and after receiving over 10,000 applications, they went with the 35 year old veteran session musician and YouTube sensation.

Crazy On You by Heart

Wong said in a press release: "It’s been an absolute wild ride, but I am beyond honored and humbled to be chosen to perform alongside some of rock's greatest and most influential musicians of all time,” said Wong. “I never thought little ole 15-year-old me playing metal guitar in my bedroom would amount to this moment. It goes to show hard work and perseverance truly pays off if you’re willing to push through the tough stuff, so never lose hope out there. I am so grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to share the stage with The legendary Smashing Pumpkins!"

Wong certainly will come in handy for the 90s legends, who are set to embark on a European tour with Weezer this summer.

Their string of gigs will kick off in the UK and Ireland, seeing the Tonight rockers play dates at the likes of the Birmingham Utilita Arena, London's O2 Arena and Manchester Co-op Live.

See The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer's UK & Ireland dates for 2024:

  • Friday 7th June 2024 – Birmingham Utilita Arena
  • Saturday 8th June 2024 – London The O2
  • Monday 10th June 2024 – Dublin 3Arena
  • Wednesday 12th June 2024 – Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • Thursday 13th June 2024 – Manchester Co-op Live
  • Friday 14th June 2024 – Cardiff Castle

Visit The Smashing Pumpkins' official website for their full dates and how to buy tickets.

