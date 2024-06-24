Taylor Swift appears to respond to Dave Grohl's Errors Tour joke about playing live

24 June 2024, 11:17

Taylor Swift and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl
Taylor Swift and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Foo Fighters

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters rocker made a joke about their tour being called the Errors Tour because they perform live.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift has appeared to subtly hit back at a joke Dave Grohl made about her show not being live.

The global pop sensation and the Foo Fighters were both in London treating fans to 3 hour plus sets on their respective The Eras and Everything Or Nothing At All tours.

However, the Foos frontman ruffled some feathers when he made a joke during their mammoth set that used a play on words.

Talking to the crowd, he joked: "You don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift, so we like to call our tour The Errors Tour, because I feel like we've had more than a few eras and more than a few f***ing errors as well."

He added: "Just a couple. That's because we actually play live."

Watch the moment, captured by Consequence, below:

Now, Taylor Swift has appeared to subtly respond to the claims, by thanking the crowd after a standing ovation and making it clear that her band do play live.

Addressing the crowd, she said: "What you just did was an unforgettable moment in my life, but I really want my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much..."

The moment wasn't lost on fans in the comments, with one fan writing: "@foofighters this one is aimed directly at you."

Another said: "i love that she is like "you can talk shit about me not singing live, but do not fucking discredit the hard work of the people who do this show with me".

Another said: "@foofighters you don’t get to insult her, the band or the dancers. They work their butts off to deliver a live show every night".

However, some fans saw the funny side of Grohl's joke, with one Swifty still referring to Dave as the "one of the nicest guys in rock 'n' roll."

Another user however commended Swift on her mentioning all involved in her live show, saying: "One good thing that Taylor does, that you Don’t see a lot of Artist do is Thank their Back up Dancers, The Band and the Crew. You Rarely see Musicians do for Their Backup Dancers."

Both Taylor Swift and the Foo Fighters continue their tour dates this week, with Foo Fighters set to play Cardiff Principality Stadium and Birmingham's Villa Park.

There incredible sets so far have seen the band debut a new track in Unconditional, plus saw them joined by Dave Grohl's daughter Violet, plus the late Taylor Hawkins' son Shane, who accompanied them on the drums.

Foo Fighters' My Hero at London Stadium - June 2024

See Foo Fighters' remaining 2024 UK tour dates:

  • 25th June 2024 Principality Stadium, Cardiff (with Wet Leg and Himalayas)
  • 27th June 2024 Villa Park, Birmingham (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)

More on Foo Fighters

See more More on Foo Fighters

Foo fighters in 2019

Foo Fighters "will tour the UK in 2024"

Dave Grohl has penned a letter to fans with a clue they could be at Glastonbury 2023

Dave Grohl hints Foo Fighters are mystery Glastonbury act "The Churnups"

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters performs Live In Brisbane in 2015

Foo Fighters' 2023 dates: Where are the band playing?

What does Dave Grohl whisper in Everlong by Foo Fighters

What does Dave Grohl whisper in Everlong by Foo Fighters?

Dave Grohl, photographed in May 2015

Dave Grohl in his own words