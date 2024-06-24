Taylor Swift appears to respond to Dave Grohl's Errors Tour joke about playing live

Taylor Swift and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Foo Fighters

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters rocker made a joke about their tour being called the Errors Tour because they perform live.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift has appeared to subtly hit back at a joke Dave Grohl made about her show not being live.

The global pop sensation and the Foo Fighters were both in London treating fans to 3 hour plus sets on their respective The Eras and Everything Or Nothing At All tours.

However, the Foos frontman ruffled some feathers when he made a joke during their mammoth set that used a play on words.

Talking to the crowd, he joked: "You don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift, so we like to call our tour The Errors Tour, because I feel like we've had more than a few eras and more than a few f***ing errors as well."

He added: "Just a couple. That's because we actually play live."

Watch the moment, captured by Consequence, below:

Dave Grohl appeared to take a swipe at Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" during Foo Fighters' show in London on Saturday, saying, "We like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour' ... Because we actually play live." → https://t.co/XCVADm4VfB pic.twitter.com/BBNB4gDqtz — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 23, 2024

Now, Taylor Swift has appeared to subtly respond to the claims, by thanking the crowd after a standing ovation and making it clear that her band do play live.

Addressing the crowd, she said: "What you just did was an unforgettable moment in my life, but I really want my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much..."

🏟️| Taylor shouts out her incredible band, crew, and fellow performers after the standing ovation 🫶



"Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one… pic.twitter.com/7E9CKcIAa4 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) June 23, 2024

The moment wasn't lost on fans in the comments, with one fan writing: "@foofighters this one is aimed directly at you."

@foofighters this one is aimed directly at you. — 262 Runner (@262runner) June 23, 2024

Another said: "i love that she is like "you can talk shit about me not singing live, but do not fucking discredit the hard work of the people who do this show with me".

i love that she is like "you can talk shit about me not singing live, but do not fucking discredit the hard work of the people who do this show with me" — sarah (taylor's version) (@sarahjehoiada) June 23, 2024

Another said: "@foofighters you don’t get to insult her, the band or the dancers. They work their butts off to deliver a live show every night".

@foofighters you don’t get to insult her, the band or the dancers. They work their butts off to deliver a live show every night — Krista (@Klauf701) June 23, 2024

However, some fans saw the funny side of Grohl's joke, with one Swifty still referring to Dave as the "one of the nicest guys in rock 'n' roll."

He’s not! It was a joke that fell kinda flat. Dave Grohl is still one of the nicest guys in rock ‘n’ roll. — 𝓢𝓺𝓾𝓲𝓻𝓻𝓮𝓵(donna's version) (@Squirrelly_yep) June 24, 2024

Another user however commended Swift on her mentioning all involved in her live show, saying: "One good thing that Taylor does, that you Don’t see a lot of Artist do is Thank their Back up Dancers, The Band and the Crew. You Rarely see Musicians do for Their Backup Dancers."

One good thing that Taylor does, that you Don’t see a lot of Artist do is Thank their Back up Dancers, The Band and the Crew. You Rarely see Musicians do for Their Backup Dancers. — kimbery (@Kimbery50500875) June 23, 2024

Both Taylor Swift and the Foo Fighters continue their tour dates this week, with Foo Fighters set to play Cardiff Principality Stadium and Birmingham's Villa Park.

There incredible sets so far have seen the band debut a new track in Unconditional, plus saw them joined by Dave Grohl's daughter Violet, plus the late Taylor Hawkins' son Shane, who accompanied them on the drums.

Foo Fighters' My Hero at London Stadium - June 2024

See Foo Fighters' remaining 2024 UK tour dates: