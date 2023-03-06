Eurovision Song Contest 2023: How to buy tickets

Tickets for Eurovision go on sale from Tuesday 7th March. Picture: 1. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images 2. Eurovision 3. Press

By Jenny Mensah

As the UK prepares to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, we share everything you need to know about this year including how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Eurovision Song Contest is set to take place in the UK for the first time in 1998, after the UK was selected to host the competition on the behalf of Ukraine.

After seven cities were shortlisted, Liverpool was eventually selected to play host to the event on behalf of reigning winners Kalush Orchestra this year.

So can you buy tickets to Eurovision in Liverpool, what date does the grande finale take place and who's hosting the contest?

Find out everything we know here.

READ MORE: Liverpool to host Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Where will Eurovision be in the UK?

The Eurovision Song Contest is being hosted in Liverpool at the M&S Bank Liverpool Arena.

How to buy Eurovision 2023 tickets:

Tickets for Eurovision 2023 go on sale on Tuesday 7th March at 12pm from www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tickets will be available for both the grand final and semi final live show's and preview shows. See the full details here.

Big #Eurovision2023 news! Tickets will be on sale from midday GMT on Tuesday 7th March 🎉



If you want to be at Europe's biggest party, make sure you read the information on this page: https://t.co/0f9YTlq4uc pic.twitter.com/5GUrwG2pJa — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) March 2, 2023

READ MORE: Elton John reschedules Liverpool shows due to Eurovision 2023

What date is Eurovision 2023?

The Eurovision final takes place on Saturday 13th May 2023. See the breakdown of key dates below.

Semi-final 1: 9 May 2023

Semi-final 2: 11 May 2023

Grand Final: 13 May 2023

Julia Sanina, Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham and Alesha Dixon will host Eurovision 2023. Picture: BBC

Who's hosting Eurovision Song Contest 2023?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be hosted by Graham Norton, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham and Alesha Dixon.

Ukrainian broadcaster Timur Miroshnychenko will be the Eurovision Correspondent in Liverpool, appearing in VT inserts during the live shows plus giving live insights from Ukraine’s commentary box in the Liverpool Arena.

The Opening Ceremony will, which will be live-streamed on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube Channel, will also be fronted by Timur Miroshnychenko and Liverpudluan presenter Sam Quek.

The Grand Final commentary will see Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc take turns in the commentary box.

Scott Mills and Rylan will bring their commentary to the semi-finals.

Who's representing the UK in Eurovision 2023?

The UK bid for Eurovision 2023 is yet to be confirmed, but the entry should be announced this month.

How to watch Eurovision 2023:

The Eurovision 2023 grand final will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC One from Saturday 13th May at 8pm.

Fans can also watch Semi Final 1 and 2 shows live on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer.

READ MORE: Public Image Ltd will compete to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2023

Sam Ryder represented the UK at Eurovision 2022. Picture: Press

Who represented the UK in Eurovision Song Contest 2022?

Sam Ryder was the UK Eurovision bid for 2022. He came in second place with his song Space Man, after scoring 466 points overall and winning the jury vote with 283 points. He was beaten by Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, who won 192 points from the jury vote and 439 points from the public televote.

Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 with 631 overall points. Picture: Press

When did the UK last win the Eurovision Song Contest?

1997. The UK last won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves and Love Shine a Light.

How many times has the UK won the Eurovision Song Contest?

The UK has won the Eurovision Song Contest five times. They won in 1967 with Sandie Shaw’s Puppet On A String, in 1969 with Lulu and Boom Bang-a-Bang (a four-way tie with France, Spain and The Netherlands), in 1976 with Brotherhood of Man and Save Your Kisses for Me, in 1981 with Bucks Fizz and Making Your Mind Up and in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves and Love Shine a Light.

READ MORE: The Top 10 most popular Eurovision Songs of all time.