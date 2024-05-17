NOS Alive 2024: Dates, headliners, line-up, tickets & more

Arcade Fire, Dua Lipa and Pearl Jam headline NOS Alive 2024
Arcade Fire, Dua Lipa and Pearl Jam headline NOS Alive 2024. Picture: Getty/Press/Jose Fernandez, Joao Silva,

By Jenny Mensah

The sun-soaked festival returns to Portugal for another year. Find out who's headlining, who else joins them on the line-up and how you can be there.

NOS Alive is preparing to open its doors for 2024 with an eclectic line-up of acts confirmed on the bill.

Set against an enviable backdrop just outside of Lisbon, the Portuguese festival - which offers a taste of the country's fine weather, culture and cuisine - also showcases the the city's enviable nightlife, while giving festival-lovers the chance to watch live music in a stunning setting.

The 16th edition of the festival will see world-renowned acts Arcade Fire, Dua Lipa and Pearl Jam headline- with the likes of The Smashing Pumpkins, Michael Kiwanuka, Sea Girls, SUM 41, The Breeders and more joining them on the line-up.

Get your bite-sized, guide to NOS Alive 2024 so far and find out everything you need to know about the Portuguese festival.

The crowds at NOS Alive Festival
The crowds at NOS Alive Festival. Picture: Press

When does NOS Alive 2024 take place?

NOS Alive takes place from 11th, 12th and 13th July at Passeio Marítimo de Algés near Lisbon, Portugal.

Arcade Fire press
Arcade Fire will close the first night of NOS Alive 2024. Picture: Michael Marcelle/Press

Who's headlining NOS Alive 2024?

  • Arcade Fire
  • Dua Lipa
  • Pearl Jam

Canadian outfit Arcade Fire will top the bill on the first night of the festival. Dua Lipa will bring her Radical Optimism Era to the event with a headline set on Friday night, while grunge icons Pearl Jam will bring the festival to a close with a career-spanning headline set on the Saturday night of the festival.

NOS Alive 2024's line-up poster
NOS Alive 2024's line-up poster. Picture: Press

Who else is on NOS Alive 2024 line-up?

Get the day breakdown of the line-up below.

Thursday 11th July:

  • ARCADE FIRE - Headliner
  • THE SMASHING PUMPKINS
  • BENJAMIN CLEMENTINE
  • BLACK PUMAS
  • JESSIE WARE
  • KENYA GRACE
  • MOULLINEX A GPU PANIC
  • NOTHING BUT THIEVES
  • PARCELS
  • UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA
  • AME LIVE B2B TRIKK
  • AWEN B2B DJEFF B2B XINOBI
  • BATTEU MATOU
  • CONCHECIDO JOAO
  • CONJUNTO CORONA

See the full list of acts nosalive.com.

Friday 12 July:

  • DUA LIPA - Headliner
  • AURORA
  • FLOATING POINTS
  • GLORIA GROOVE
  • LARKIN POE
  • MICHAEL KIWANUKA
  • NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS
  • THE HEAVY
  • T-REX
  • GENESIS OWUSU
  • JURA
  • SEA GIRLS
  • TOURIST
  • BRISA
  • BRUMA
  • L-ALI
  • MALVA
  • MAUDITO

See the full list of acts nosalive.com.

Saturday 13th July:

  • PEARL JAM - Headliner
  • SUM 41
  • KHRUANGBIN
  • THE BREEDERS
  • THE CAT EMPIRE
  • ALAN DIXON
  • ELLA KNIGHT
  • EMERALD
  • MATISA
  • SHOUSE DJ SET
  • VITALIC
  • WORKS OF INTENT

See the full list of acts nosalive.com.

Pearl Jam 2024 press photo
Pearl Jam will close the third and final night of NOS Alive 2024. Picture: Danny Clinch/Press

Can you buy tickets to NOS Alive 2024?

Tickets for Nos Alive festival 2024 are on sale now. Visit nosalive.com for more details and to buy tickets.

Where does NOS Alive take place and how do you get there?

NOS Alive takes place in Passeio Marítimo de Algés, which is just eight minutes from Downtown Lisbon and 15 minutes from the nearby stunning beaches.

It's closest major airport is Lisboa airport, which is just 12km away and the festival's GPS co-ordinates are: 38.697422, -9.231721.

Visit the official festival page for the various ways to travel to the festival site, whether by air, bus, train or car.

