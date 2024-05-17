NOS Alive 2024: Dates, headliners, line-up, tickets & more

Arcade Fire, Dua Lipa and Pearl Jam headline NOS Alive 2024. Picture: Getty/Press/Jose Fernandez, Joao Silva,

By Jenny Mensah

The sun-soaked festival returns to Portugal for another year. Find out who's headlining, who else joins them on the line-up and how you can be there.

NOS Alive is preparing to open its doors for 2024 with an eclectic line-up of acts confirmed on the bill.

Set against an enviable backdrop just outside of Lisbon, the Portuguese festival - which offers a taste of the country's fine weather, culture and cuisine - also showcases the the city's enviable nightlife, while giving festival-lovers the chance to watch live music in a stunning setting.

The 16th edition of the festival will see world-renowned acts Arcade Fire, Dua Lipa and Pearl Jam headline- with the likes of The Smashing Pumpkins, Michael Kiwanuka, Sea Girls, SUM 41, The Breeders and more joining them on the line-up.

Get your bite-sized, guide to NOS Alive 2024 so far and find out everything you need to know about the Portuguese festival.

The crowds at NOS Alive Festival. Picture: Press

When does NOS Alive 2024 take place?

NOS Alive takes place from 11th, 12th and 13th July at Passeio Marítimo de Algés near Lisbon, Portugal.

Arcade Fire will close the first night of NOS Alive 2024. Picture: Michael Marcelle/Press

Who's headlining NOS Alive 2024?

Arcade Fire

Dua Lipa

Pearl Jam

Canadian outfit Arcade Fire will top the bill on the first night of the festival. Dua Lipa will bring her Radical Optimism Era to the event with a headline set on Friday night, while grunge icons Pearl Jam will bring the festival to a close with a career-spanning headline set on the Saturday night of the festival.

NOS Alive 2024's line-up poster. Picture: Press

Who else is on NOS Alive 2024 line-up?

Get the day breakdown of the line-up below.

Thursday 11th July:

ARCADE FIRE - Headliner

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS

BENJAMIN CLEMENTINE

BLACK PUMAS

JESSIE WARE

KENYA GRACE

MOULLINEX A GPU PANIC

NOTHING BUT THIEVES

PARCELS

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA

AME LIVE B2B TRIKK

AWEN B2B DJEFF B2B XINOBI

BATTEU MATOU

CONCHECIDO JOAO

CONJUNTO CORONA

Friday 12 July:

DUA LIPA - Headliner

AURORA

FLOATING POINTS

GLORIA GROOVE

LARKIN POE

MICHAEL KIWANUKA

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS

THE HEAVY

T-REX

GENESIS OWUSU

JURA

SEA GIRLS

TOURIST

BRISA

BRUMA

L-ALI

MALVA

MAUDITO

Saturday 13th July:

PEARL JAM - Headliner

SUM 41

KHRUANGBIN

THE BREEDERS

THE CAT EMPIRE

ALAN DIXON

ELLA KNIGHT

EMERALD

MATISA

SHOUSE DJ SET

VITALIC

WORKS OF INTENT

Pearl Jam will close the third and final night of NOS Alive 2024. Picture: Danny Clinch/Press

Can you buy tickets to NOS Alive 2024?

Tickets for Nos Alive festival 2024 are on sale now. Visit nosalive.com for more details and to buy tickets.

Where does NOS Alive take place and how do you get there?

NOS Alive takes place in Passeio Marítimo de Algés, which is just eight minutes from Downtown Lisbon and 15 minutes from the nearby stunning beaches.

It's closest major airport is Lisboa airport, which is just 12km away and the festival's GPS co-ordinates are: 38.697422, -9.231721.

Visit the official festival page for the various ways to travel to the festival site, whether by air, bus, train or car.