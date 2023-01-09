Public Image Ltd will compete to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2023

By Jenny Mensah

The punk icons will take part in a bid to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest with their song new song Hawaii.

The post-punk pioneers - fronted by Sex Pistols' John Lydon - will represent Ireland in the contest, which takes place in Liverpool this year.

PiL’s entry, entitled Hawaii, is a love letter to Lydon’s wife Nora, who is living with Alzheimer’s.

Listen to Hawaii below:

Talking about the track in a statement, the Sex Pistols rocker said: “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most.”

He added: “It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.”

Back in 2020, the rocker revealed that he’d thrown out an album with the band in order to take care of her.

The band will compete in a competition to determine who will represent the country at Eurovision 2023, which will be available to watch as part of the Late Late Show on 3rd February from 9.30pm.

In July it was confirmed that the United Kingdom would be hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

"It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege.

At the time, the EBU released a statement, which read: "The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity.

"The BBC will now begin the process to find a Host City to partner with us on delivering one of the most exciting events to come to the UK in 2023."

In October it was confirmed that Liverpool would host the event for the first time in 25 years. It beat out stiff competition from six other shortlisted cities; Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

The Eurovision 2023 final takes place on 14th May 2023.

