These are the Top 10 most popular UK Eurovision songs of all time

22 May 2021, 18:00

Katrina and the Waves, Buzz Fizz and Michael Rice top the most streamed UK Eurovision songs
Katrina and the Waves, Buzz Fizz and Michael Rice top the most streamed UK Eurovision songs. Picture: 1. Independent News and Media/Getty Images 2. Hulton Archive/Getty Images 3. Michael Campanella/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Making Your Mind Up by Bucks Fizz has the most streams out of any British Eurovision entry. See the Top 10 here.

As The Eurovision Song Contest returns this Saturday (22 May), the most popular UK Eurovision entries of all time have been revealed.

Buzz Bingo has taken a look back over every previous UK Eurovision song of all time and rated them by most Spotify streams.

READ MORE: Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil tried to enter the Eurovision Song Contest

Despite winning Eurovision before the internet even existed, Bucks Fizz take the top spot with their 1981 winning hit, Making Your Mind Up, which has racked up a total of 11,181,430 streams to date.

British-American rock band Katrina and the Waves aren't far behind, placing second with their 1997 song Love Shine A Light with an impressive 9,099,989 streams.

But it's not all about nostalgia. 2019 entry Michael Rice's Bigger Than Us takes third place with 5,686,149 streams, followed by SuRie's 2018 hit Storm, which has scored a respectable 5,024,148.

See the full Top 10 below:

See the Top 10 most popular UK Eurovision songs of all time based on streams:

1. Bucks Fizz - Making Your Mind Up (1981) - 11,181,430 streams

2. Katrina and the Waves - Love Shine A Light (1997) - 9,099,989 streams

3. Michael Rice - Bigger than Us (2019) - 5,686,149 streams

4. SuRie - Storm (2018) - 5,024,148 streams

5. Sandie Shaw - Puppet on a String (1967) - 4,780,080 streams

6. Lucie Jones - Never Give Up on You (2017) - 4,065,951 streams

7. Molly - Children of the Universe (2014) - 3,781,258 streams

8. Joe & Jake - You're Not Alone (2016) - 3,006,032 streams

9. Electro Velvet - Still in Love with You (2015) - 2,317,282 streams

10. Brotherhood of Man - Save Your Kisses for Me (1976) - 2,309,123 streams

READ MORE: Eurovision 2021: Who is the UK's entry James Newman?

