Elton John can't wait to never sing Crocodile Rock again

Elton John can't wait to stop singing Crocodile Rock. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary piano man has vowed never to sing the song again after his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and revealed it was written as a joke.

Sir Elton John has said he'll "throw a party" when he never has to play Crocodile Rock again.

The legendary British singer-songwriter isn't a fan of his 1972 hit and has vowed never to perform it after his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour comes to an end in 2023.

When asked on Troy Deeney's Deeney Talks podcast if there was a song he "can't get away from", he replied: "The last time I have to sing Crocodile Rock I will probably throw a party. But people love to hear it.

"It was written as a kind of joke, as a pastiche, and it became a big hit and people love to sing along with it.

"So who am I to say, 'I am not going to play it', because I play to amuse people and to entertain people."

Elton, a former owner of Watford FC, added: "But I have to say when the last show is done at the end of the tour I will never ever sing that song again."

READ MORE: Does Taron Egerton sing in Rocketman?

Though he's been unable to resume his farewell dates due to the coronavirus pandemic, Elton John hasn't rested on his laurels- hosting concerts and live streams in order to raise funds for coronavirus relief.

The Your Song icon also appeared in an NHS advert about the coronavirus vaccine, alongside Sir Michael Caine.

The humorous ad begins with Elton undertaking a rather poor audition, where he's asked to be less showbiz and provide his best Michael Caine impression.

Unfortunately it doesn't work out well for the Your Song singer, whose acting is looked on less than favourably by the producers.

After being told that they'll let him know, the piano man declares to film-makers: "Well, at this short notice you won't find anyone bigger."

Cut to fellow national treasure Michael Caine, who says in his iconic voice: "Hello, My name is Michael Caine."I've just had a vaccine for COVID. It didn't hurt. Not many people know that."

Watch it here:

READ MORE: Who is Elton John’s ex-wife Renate Blauel and where is she now?