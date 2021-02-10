Elton John and Michael Caine star in NHS COVID-19 vaccine advert

See the two legends appear in the special NHS advert, which seeks to encourage the public to take the coronavirus vaccine.

Elton John and Michael Caine have starred in an advert for NHS England.

The legendary British singer-songwriter and the iconic film star have joined forces for the campaign, which encourages the public to take the coronavirus vaccine.

The humorous ad begins with Elton undertaking a rather poor audition, where he's asked to be less showbiz and provide his best Michael Caine impression.

Elton John and Michael Caine appear in NHS advert. Picture: Twitter/NHS

Unfortunately it doesn't work out well for the Your Song singer, whose acting is looked on less than favourably by the producers.

After being told that they'll let him know, the piano man declares to film-makers: "Well, at this short notice you won't find anyone bigger."

Cut to national treasure Michael Caine, who says in his iconic voice: "Hello, My name is Michael Caine.

"I've just had a vaccine for COVID. It didn't hurt. Not many people know that."

Off camera a member of the filming crew says: "Let the little man know he didn't get the job".

Both Elton John and Michael Caine, who are 73-years-old and 87-years-old respectively, have had the coronavirus jab.

The NHS is now encouraging anyone over 70 who has not yet had the vaccine to contact their GP.

