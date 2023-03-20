Ed Sheeran's The Sum Of It All docuseries: Trailer, release date & what to expect

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter has announced his four-part Disney+ series, which will chart his career and the loss of his best friend Jamal Edwards.

Ed Sheeran has announced the details of a new documentary series.

The Shape Of You singer is set to become the subject of a new Disney+ series entitled The Sum of it All, which charts his journey to global superstardom as well as his recent struggles, which include his wife Cherry Seaborn's cancer diagnosis and the loss of his best friend and SBTV founder Jamal Edwards.

Watch the official trailer for the upcoming docuseries, find out when it's released and what to expect here.

Ed Sheeran announces The Sum Of It All Documentary. Picture: Disney+

When is Ed Sheran's Disney+ series released?

Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All is set for release globally on 3rd May 2023. The four-part documentary series, which will be released all in one go, will drop two days before Sheeran's fourth studio album '-' (Subtract).

Very excited to share this. Ed Sheeran The Sum Of It All, is a 4-part original documentary series coming to @DisneyPlus on 3rd May. Save the date 🍿



What will Ed Sheeran's documentary series be about?

A press release reads: "Blending exclusive, never-before-seen personal archive, present-day actuality, authentic interviews with his wife and loved ones, and intimate performances in cinematic locations, the series widens the lens to unearth what Sheeran thinks of the world, of himself and his music, as well as showcases a decade of hits enjoyed by subscribers around the world."

The A Team singer commented: "I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting.

"Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it."

Watch the trailer below:

The docuseries comes courtesy of production team Fulwell 73 and partners Ben Turner and Ben Winston said of the project: "Everyone in the world knows and loves Ed Sheeran’s songs, as he has been the soundtrack to so many moments of our lives.

"But this series of films shows the true man behind the hits, showing Ed in an entirely different way after a tumultuous year personally and professionally. This four-part series has been an honor for us to make."

How to watch Ed Sheeran's new documentary series:

Ed Sheeran's new docuseries will be available to watch with a subscription to Disney+. You can start streaming now for £7.99 a month or £79.99 a year.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All is set for release on 3rd May 2023 on Disney+

