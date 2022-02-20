Jamal Edwards, SB.TV founder and entrepreneur, dies aged 31

20 February 2022, 22:43 | Updated: 20 February 2022, 23:16

Jamal Edwards in 2020
Jamal Edwards has sadly died, aged 31. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The British YouTube star and entrepreneur, who was appointed MBE for services to music, has sadly died at the age of 31.

Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31.

The British YouTuber, entrepreneur and the founder of SBTV - which helped launch the careers of artists such as Ed Sheeran, Dave, Jessie J and Skepta, has sadly been confirmed dead.

Edwards launched SBTV on YouTube in 2006 when he was just a teenager and later became an ambassador for The Prince's Trust.

The Luton-born entrepreneur - who was awarded an MBE for his services to music when he was just 23 years old - was also the son of singer and Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards.

The details surrounding his unexpected and untimely death are not yet known.

Tributes have already begun to pour out for Edwards on Twitter.

The official MOBO awards account wrote: "We are deeply saddened to learn of Jamal Edwards passing. As the founder of @SBTVonline, his groundbreaking work & legacy in British music and culture will live on."

They added: "Our hearts and thoughts are with his friends and family."

Chart-topping artist AJ Tracey wrote: "RIP Jamal Edwards, west london legend status".

Social media personality, comedian and presenter Munya Chawawa said: "Rest in Peace, Jamal Edwards. To think how many dreams were fulfilled and how much potential was discovered because of your platform and work. What an incredible legacy; thank you".

Loose Women panellist Denise Welch wrote: "My heart aches for my friend Brenda. I can’t bear it. Jamal Edwards was a wonderful son and brother".

