Keane gig at Manchester's Co-op Live postponed to "ensure the safety and security of fans"

Keane's Manchester date will be reshcheduled. Picture: Alex Lake/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The band were set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Hopes And Fears album this weekend.

Keane are among the next artists to have their gigs postponed at Manchester's Co-op Live.

Top Chaplin and co were set to celebrate 20 years of their debut album Hopes and Fears with a date at the Manchester venue on Sunday 5th May.

However, after a failure to open on schedule due to technical issues, the venue has now announced that Keane's date among others will have to pushed back.

Taking to X, the band wrote: "We’re absolutely gutted not to be able to celebrate 20 Years of Hopes and Fears with you at the Co-Op Live on Sunday. This is due to ongoing technical issues at the venue and is entirely beyond our control."

The Somewhere Only We Know outfit added: "We’ve tried extremely hard to find a solution as we know so many of you have made travel plans, but it's not just been possible.

"We are really disappointed that this has happened and are doing all we can to re-schedule the show.

"Love Tom, Tim, Richard and Jesse x".

Meanwhile, Take That's mammoth homecoming dates on the 7th, 10th, 11th and 12th May will change venue.

The band's date on 8th May will have a date and venue change, while their June dates currently remain unaffected.

The news comes after Olivia Rodrigo's gig at the venue was cancelled this week and her further dates were postponed.

Releasing a statement on X, the venue - which is run by Oak View Group - began: "Ticket holders and fans,

"Following the events that led to the cancelled A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie show on 1 May, we have decided to take a short pause to events at Co-op Live to fully ensure the safety and security of fans and artists visiting the venue. This time will allow for for an independent inspection of all elements of the arena ceiling.

"We have worked with promoters to limit the impact on fans, keeping as many shows as possible in Manchester."

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE FROM OAK VIEW GROUP pic.twitter.com/tSfdS75ucF — Co-op Live (@TheCoopLive) May 2, 2024

The venue added: "Ticket holders for each event will be contacted by their point of purchase and refunds will be available if preferred.

"At this time, we don not expect further impact on our opening season.

"We are aware our actions have frustrated and angered ticket holders.

"We know you've incurred significant disruption, and are finding a way to help make it right.

"We are taking the pause to think about the best ways to do that."

See Keane's 2024 UK and Ireland Tour dates:

Friday 3rd May First Direct Arena, Leeds

Saturday 4th May Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Sunday 5th May Co-Op Live, Manchester - POSTPONED

Tuesday 7th May BIC, Bournemouth

Wednesday 8th May Cardiff Utilita Arena

Friday 10th May The O2, London

Satuday 11th May The O2, London

