Doves return with new single Renegade & announce Constellations For The Lonely album

Doves have announced their return. Picture: Brian Stevens

The Manchester outfit have unveiled their single, Renegade, which marks their first new music in over four years.

The Manchester band - made up of Jimi Goodwin (lead vocals/bass) and twins Jez (guitar, vocals) and Andy Williams (drums vocals) - have shared a new single and news of their forthcoming album, Constellations For The Lonely, which is released on Friday 14th February 2025.

From the record comes Renegade, which marks the first new music from the band in over four years.

Stream the majestic new single below:

Doves - Renegade

The bands drummer, vocalist and co-songwriter, Andy Williams says: “Looking at everyone’s lives over recent years, and considering the news at the moment, Renegade feels a lot more loaded in retrospect. We wanted to go for a dystopian feel, thinking about Manchester itself over the next century or so. A totally imaginary thing… ‘Blade Runner’ set in our home city.”

Doves' Constellations For The Lonely album artwork. Picture: Press

Constellations For The Lonely follows 2000's Lost Souls, The Last Broadcast (2002), Some Cities (2005), Kingdom of Rust (2009), The Universal Want (2020) and Constellations for the Lonely (2025).

The album was written, recorded and produced by Doves between locations in Greater Manchester, North Wales and Cheshire with additional production from long-term collaborator, Dan Austin.

Released on multiple formats, including standard and special edition vinyl, CD, cassette and digital, the record is set for release on 14th February 2025.

Pre-order Dove's forthcoming album here.

