Doves cancel all upcoming dates due to Jimi Goodwin's mental health

Doves have cancelled all of their upcoming dates. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester band and their frontman have released statements sharing the news that they will no longer be able to embark on their live dates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Doves have cancelled all of their forthcoming dates due to the mental health of their frontman Jimi Goodwin.

After releasing their first album in over a decade, the Manchester band had announced plans to head out on live dates, which included a 2022 UK and Irish tour.

However, the band - who are completed by twin brothers Jez and Andy Williams - and their frontman have shared statements announcing that they will no longer go on tour.

Taking to social media, Jimi Goodwin began: "I’m unfortunately unable to commit to forthcoming Doves live dates, meaning they have to be cancelled. My decision to bow out, is believe me, not something I've taken lightly".

He added: "One should never apologise for having issues with their mental health, but I do want to say 'sorry' to all that have bought tickets."

See their joint statements in full below:

Statements from the band and Jimi.



Refunds will be available from point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/VshWUcKEPV — Doves (@dovesmusicblog) October 22, 2021

A statement from the band read: "We are gutted to have to say that all upcoming Doves live dates have to be cancelled. Our sincere apologies go out to everyone who has bought tickets, it's news that we are finding incredibly difficult to pyt into words, knowing none will lessen your disappointment. Honestly, we feel it too."

They added: "We have to take each other's welfare as seriously as the music and, sadly, mental health issues simply mean that performing live isn't possible for us at this time or for the immediate future."

Refunds for the Doves gigs will be available from the point of purchase.

Fans and musicians alike have responded to the news and commended Goodwin and the band on on their decision.

The Coral wrote: "Get well Jimi. Gigs will come and go".

Get well Jimi. Gigs will come and go 🙏 — The Coral (@thecoralband) October 22, 2021

Rowetta from The Happy Mondays wrote: "Sending love".

Sending love ❤️ — Rowetta🎙 (@Rowetta) October 22, 2021

Paul Casar said: "Get well Jimi & when you do we’ll all be there with you to sing, dance & celebrate the incredible music that you’ve all kindly shared with us over the years. Sending positive vibes & best wishes to you all. Doves forever X."

Get well Jimi & when you do we’ll all be there with you to sing, dance & celebrate the incredible music that you’ve all kindly shared with us over the years. Sending positive vibes & best wishes to you all. Doves forever X — Paul Casar (@Paulcasar) October 22, 2021

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk