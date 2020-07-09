Doves announce first new album in 11 years

9 July 2020, 17:03 | Updated: 9 July 2020, 17:12

Doves
Doves have announced their fifth studio album The Universal Want. Picture: Press/Jon Shard

The band have confirmed the release of their long-awaited fifth studio album, The Universal Want, and shared the visuals for their single Prisoners.

Doves have announced the release of their long-awaited fifth studio album.

The Cheshire-formed trio - comprised of Jez Williams, Jimi Goodwin and Andy Williams - have confirmed their first album in 11 years will be entitled The Universal Want, which is set for release on 11 September 2020.

From it comes first official single Prisoners, which is out now.

Watch its video here:

Andy Williams says of the single: “It’s about continually chasing something and not being satisfied when you eventually get it. You’ve got ‘that thing’ and you find you’re not any happier. Be careful what you wish for.”

The Universal Want will be released on coloured vinyl editions, CD and digital formats, as well as a special-edition box set and is available to pre-order from Friday 10 July 2020.

See the artwork for The Universal Want, which comes courtesy of London-based, Finnish photographer, Maria Lax.

Doves The Universal Want artwork
Doves' The Universal Want album artwork is by Maria Lax. Picture: Maria Lax/Press

The Universal Want tracklisting:

1.Carousels

2. I Will Not Hide

3. Broken Eyes

4. For Tomorrow

5. Cathedrals Of The Mind

6. Prisoners

7. Cycle Of Hurt

8. Mother Silver Lake

9. Universal Want

10. Forest House

