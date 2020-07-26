Doves: The Smiths' art will always be there despite "unsettling" Morrissey

Drummer Andy Williams has talked about his love for The Smiths and insisted they will always be "an amazing band".

The Doves' drummer spoke to Radio X's George Godfrey about everything from the Cheshire-formed band's new album to the impact the Manchester music scene had on them growing up.

Asked what was it about The Smiths that he admired most, he replied: "The melody and the lyrics, really. Johnny Marr... an amazing melody man. The were a real band, you know. If you took Andy Rourke or Mike Joyce out [it wouldn't have worked]. They were really essential to that sound.

Williams - who completes Doves with twin brother Jez Williams and Jimi Goodwin, added: "Obviously Morrissey's lyrics were amazing, which kind of makes it... You know, we were such big fans, which makes it a little unsettling what Moz is chatting about these days, but the art is there. They were an amazing band and that will always be there."

Doves' Andy Williams and The former Smiths frontman Morrissey. Picture: 1. Richard Ecclestone/Redferns 2. Bulent Doruk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

This month saw the Doves announced their first record in 11 years.

The Cheshire band's long-awaited fifth studio album, which is entitled The Universal Want, is set for release on 11 September.

From it comes their Prisoners single, which was our Radio X Record Of The Week.

Watch its video below:

Andy Williams said of the single: “It’s about continually chasing something and not being satisfied when you eventually get it. You’ve got ‘that thing’ and you find you’re not any happier. Be careful what you wish for.”

The Universal Want will be released on coloured vinyl editions, CD and digital formats, as well as a special-edition box set and is available to pre-order now.

See the artwork for The Universal Want, which comes courtesy of London-based, Finnish photographer, Maria Lax.

Doves The Universal Want artwork. Picture: Maria Lax/Press

The Universal Want tracklisting:

1.Carousels

2. I Will Not Hide

3. Broken Eyes

4. For Tomorrow

5. Cathedrals Of The Mind

6. Prisoners

7. Cycle Of Hurt

8. Mother Silver Lake

9. Universal Want

10. Forest House