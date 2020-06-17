DMA’S share official video for new song Learning Alive

The Aussie trio have shared the visuals for the latest track to come from their forthcoming third studio album The Glow.

The ballad is the next cut to be taken from their forthcoming album The Glow, following Life Is A Game Of Changing and and title track The Glow.

The video sees footage of the band backstage at various gigs and festivals as well as performing live on tour.

DMA'S Glow album is set to be released for its new date on 10 July 2020.

April also saw DMA'S guitarist and songwriter Johnny Took reveal his side project BIG TIME.

Watch the video for It's You here:

Joining forces with his brother Matty on the new project, Took assured fans it didn't spell the end of the DMA'S, writing: "For people asking if DMA’S are ramping it down because me and Matty are releasing music under BIG TIME chill hard – DMA’S are just getting started. Matty and I have been playing music together since we were kids and we just wanna give some of that love to ya. Peace."

The guitarist also shared an adorable picture of himself and his brother as children, with the caption: "BIG TIME have been doing press shots for fkn decades..."

BIG TIME have been doing press shots for fkn decades... pic.twitter.com/duJoMWRDfb — Johnny Took (@JohnnyTook1) April 14, 2020

