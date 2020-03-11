DMA'S Life Is A Game Of Changing gets Orbital remix

The Aussie trio's single has been reworked by the electronic duo, and is set to premiere very soon.

DMA'S new single, Life is a Game of Changing, has been remixed by Orbital.

Taking to Twitter, the Aussie outfit revealed that the first track to come from their third studio album, The Glow, has been reworked by the dance duo.

The official audio for the remix is set to premiere on YouTube on Friday 13 March at 12am, Australian time.

The Glow - which follows the band's 2016 debut offering Hills End, and their 2018 sophomore album For Now - is set for release on 24 April 2020.

READ MORE - DMA'S UK tour dates: how to get tickets

DMA's band image. Picture: Press

VIDEO: What is DMA'S Step Up The Morphine about?

Life is a Game of Changing already sees the band take on a more electronic sound, and if Courteeners frontman Liam Fray is to be believed, the band don't want to stop there.

"The DMA’s lads have asked me to do something," he told the Daily Star when asked about his plans for solo side projects..

"We’ve spoken about doing more of a dance record together. We haven’t started on it, but that’s in the pipeline."

Fray and the Silver trio are no strangers to each other with the rockers playing one of the support slots at Courteeners' homecoming gig at Heaton Park last June.

Speaking about the band, who he called "adopted Mancs," he gushed: "But DMA’S, man. I mean they don’t need bigging up through me. Everybody knows. They’re legends already and they also know how to party as well."

READ MORE: Courteeners' Liam Fray says solo "dance record" with DMA'S is "in the pipeline"

DMA's are fresh from playing two dates in London last week, with Liam Gallagher stopping by at their triumphant Brixton Academy gig.

Guitarist and songwriter Johnny Took shared a snap of himself with the former Oasis rocker backstage along with the caption: "Cheers Brixton".

The band will return to the UK to play various festival dates across the summer.

Find out where to watch them live and how to buy tickets here:

READ MORE -DMA'S 2020 UK tour and festival dates: how to get tickets