DMA'S guitarist Johnny Took has joined forces with his brother Matty on new project BIG TIME, which he's assured fans doesn't spell the end of the DMA'S.

Johnny Took has given fans a first look and listen at his DMA'S side project BIG TIME.

The duo - which consist of the DMA'S guitarist and songwriter along with his brother Matty Took - released their first ever single It's You, which comes along with an accompanying video.

DMA'S Johnny Took and brother Matt release It's You video with side project BIG TIME.

Johnny assured fans that his new side project does not spell the end for DMA'S, writing: "For people asking if DMA’S are ramping it down because me and Matty are releasing music under BIG TIME chill hard – DMA’S are just getting started. Matty and I have been playing music together since we were kids and we just wanna give some of that love to ya. Peace."

The guitarist also shared an adorable picture of himself and his brother as children, with the caption: "BIG TIME have been doing press shots for fkn decades..."

The guitarist also shared an adorable picture of himself and his brother as children, with the caption: "BIG TIME have been doing press shots for fkn decades..."

Meanwhile the DMA'S themselves have teased more new music this week, despite having to delay the release of their third studio album The Glow.

NEW MUSIC THIS WEEK ❤️💚💙 — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) April 13, 2020

It comes after the band were forced to delay their May tour dates due to COVID-19, but the band have maintained that they're keeping their date at London's Alexandra Palace on 23 October 2020.

Due to COVID-19 it's necessary to postpone our May tour to later in the year.



We'll be streaming the entire Brixton show,details to follow.

