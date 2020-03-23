DMA'S postpone the release of The Glow album due to coronavirus

23 March 2020, 15:18

The Aussie trio have announced their third studio album will now be released on 10 July, but added that they will still share new music "soon".

DMA'S have announced the postponement of their new album, The Glow.

The Aussie trio - who are comprised of Tommy O'Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason - have confirmed that their new album, which was set for release on 24 April 2020 will now be released on 10 July.

Taking to Twitter they wrote: "Our new album ‘THE GLOW’ will now be released on July 10. Due to everything that’s going on, we have had to postpone its release. All pre-orders will be honoured and sent out for the new date, and despite the delay the release, we will have new music for you soon - stay safe x"

The Glow will follow the band's 2016 debut offering Hills End, and their 2018 sophomore album For Now.

DMA'S: Things You Should Know...

VIDEO: What is DMA'S Step Up The Morphine about?

DMA's are fresh from playing two dates in London ,at the start of this month, with Liam Gallagher stopping by at their triumphant Brixton Academy gig.

Guitarist and songwriter Johnny Took shared a snap of himself with the former Oasis rocker backstage along with the caption: "Cheers Brixton".

View this post on Instagram

Cheers Brixton 🇬🇧 // 📸 @shaneobenson

A post shared by Johnny Took (@johnnytook) on

Johnny Took also stopped by Radio X HQ to take us through some Australian slang.

Watch our video here:

READ MORE: Courteeners' Liam Fray says solo "dance record" with DMA'S is "in the pipeline"

Latest Videos

A 3D model of Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Which gigs and festivals have been cancelled?

Robbie Williams sings Oasis' Wonderwall in live Instagram session

WATCH: Robbie Williams sings Oasis' Wonderwall in live Instagram karaoke session

Oasis

Tom Grennan sings Paolo Nutini's Last Request for Radio X's Phone Cover

Tom Grennan sings Paolo Nutini's Last Request for Radio X's Phone Covers

Tom Grennan

Dominic Byrne, Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles call find callers for a sing-alone

WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show's singALONE Live is the best

The Chris Moyles Show

Latest On Radio X

Damon Albarn in 1995

Damon Albarn's best songs

Blur

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl

Foo Fighters: New album recordings were haunted by ghosts & paranormal activity

Foo Fighters

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Concert In Barcelona

BST Hyde Park where Pearl Jam is set to headline release statement amid coronavirus outbreak

Festivals

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl at MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith

How Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl cured his stage fright

Foo Fighters

Hipster books

The coolest books to read while you're isolated

Features

Famous opening lines from classic albums

QUIZ: Can You Name The Album From The Opening Line?

Quizzes