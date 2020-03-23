DMA'S postpone the release of The Glow album due to coronavirus

The Aussie trio have announced their third studio album will now be released on 10 July, but added that they will still share new music "soon".

DMA'S have announced the postponement of their new album, The Glow.

The Aussie trio - who are comprised of Tommy O'Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason - have confirmed that their new album, which was set for release on 24 April 2020 will now be released on 10 July.

Taking to Twitter they wrote: "Our new album ‘THE GLOW’ will now be released on July 10. Due to everything that’s going on, we have had to postpone its release. All pre-orders will be honoured and sent out for the new date, and despite the delay the release, we will have new music for you soon - stay safe x"

The Glow will follow the band's 2016 debut offering Hills End, and their 2018 sophomore album For Now.

DMA's are fresh from playing two dates in London ,at the start of this month, with Liam Gallagher stopping by at their triumphant Brixton Academy gig.

Guitarist and songwriter Johnny Took shared a snap of himself with the former Oasis rocker backstage along with the caption: "Cheers Brixton".

Johnny Took also stopped by Radio X HQ to take us through some Australian slang.

